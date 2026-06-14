Grasshoppers Secure Series Win with 8-5 Victory over Blue Rocks

Published on June 14, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 8-5, on Sunday, June 14, to secure the series victory. With the win, Greensboro improved to 40-23 on the season, while Wilmington fell to 28-34. The Grasshoppers held an 8-7 advantage in hits, while the Blue Rocks committed two errors compared to Greensboro's one.

Infielder Jhonny Severino paced the Grasshoppers' offense, going 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, and one run scored. Infielder Jacob Palmer also turned in a strong performance, finishing 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored. Additional hits for Greensboro came from Sammy Stafura, who recorded two hits, along with Edward Florentino and Josh Tate.

For Wilmington, catcher Caleb Farmer led the way offensively, going 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored. Outfielder Elijah Nunez added a 2-for-4 performance with a run scored. Yeremy Cabrera, Angel Feliz, and Jack Moroknek each contributed a hit for the Blue Rocks.

Right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez made the start for Greensboro, striking out two while allowing one hit and two walks over 1.2 innings. Left-handed pitcher Victor Cabreja earned the victory in relief, improving to 1-4 on the season.

Right-hander Mikey Tepper started for Wilmington and struck out three over two innings. He allowed three hits, four runs (three earned), and three walks. Tepper was charged with the loss and fell to 0-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers are back in action at First National Bank Field on Tuesday, June 30, at 6:30PM against the Bowling Green Hot Rods. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 14, 2026

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