Chirinos Strikes Out 10 as Cyclones Fall to Keys, 3-0

Published on June 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Despite 10 strikeouts from RHP Jose Chirinos in just his second start of his High-A career, the Cyclones saw their four game winning streak come to an end in a 3-0 defeat to Frederick on Tuesday night.

Chirinos allowed all three Frederick runs, on only four hits, while walking three and striking out 10. Through his first two outings with the Cyclones, Chirinos has struck out 14 batters in 11.0 innings. The Brooklyn bullpen was superb as well, as RHPs Danis Correa, Ryan Dollar and Hoss Brewer allowed only one hit over 3.0 combined relief innings. Brooklyn arms struck out a combined 15.

The Brooklyn bats came into play on Tuesday having scored at least five runs in four straight, all wins. However, the 'Clones were held scoreless on only four hits. Brooklyn collected only two hits through the first eight innings of the ballgame.

LHP Boston Bateman and RHP Twine Palmer were the only two pitchers Frederick needed en route to the shutout. Bateman struck out seven over 5.0 frames, while Palmer recorded the final 12 outs, though Brooklyn did get the tying run to the plate twice in the 9th inning. Brooklyn was 0-for-7 with men in scoring position.

After the two squads traded zeroes through the first three innings, the Keys plated the game's first runs in the 4th. After a leadoff walk to 2B Leandro Arias, 1B Ike Irish launched a two-run homer to left center field that bounced off the very top of the fence and out of the ballpark.

A few innings later, the Keys would plate another. In the 6th, Irish clubbed a 1-out double, his second of three extra-base hits on the night. The very next batter, SS Wehiwa Aloy brought him home thanks to an RBI double to make it a 3-0 game.

Brooklyn had its best chance to spoil the shutout in the 9th. With one out, CF John Bay was hit by a pitch for the 13th time this season. From there, 1B Ronald Hernandez whacked a base hit to bring the tying run to the plate. Bay tried to catch Palmer off guard and take 3rd base prior to the pitch. Palmer, though, took note of Bay breaking for 3rd and threw him out for the second out of the inning.

DH Corey Collins singled to bring the tying run to the plate once more. However, 3B Yonatan Henríquez lined out to left to end the ballgame.

Brooklyn and Frederick return to action on Wednesday night at 6:40 p.m. RHP Frank Camarillo (2-0, 3.57 ERA) takes the ball for Brooklyn. He'll be opposed by RHP Kiefer Lord (0-3, 7.58 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from June 9, 2026

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