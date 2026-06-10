Keys Extend Winning Streak in Shutout Fashion

Published on June 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







BROOKLYN, NY - The Frederick Keys moved to 36-19 on the season after defeating the Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets) in game one of the six-game road series Tuesday night at Maimonides Park.

Left-hander Boston Bateman made his eighth start on the mound for the Keys. He retired the first six batters he faced before giving up a third-inning leadoff double to JT Benson, who would be left on base after Bateman struck out the side in the inning.

The Keys got on the board first with an Ike Irish two-run homer in the top of the fourth. The eighth home run for Irish on the season followed a leadoff walk by Leandro Arias.

Frederick would extend its' lead 3-0 in the top of the sixth inning after a one-out double by Irish and a double by Wehiwa Aloy to drive him in. Aloy earned his sixth double of the season and RBI number 44.

Bateman ended his outing in-line for his third win of the season after five innings. He allowed just two baserunners on two hits while striking out seven. His seven strikeouts tied his second-most on the season, trailing only his six-inning effort against the Cyclones on April 30. His 59 strikeouts on the season land him among the top five in the South Atlantic League, surpassing teammate JT Quinn by two.

Twine Palmer entered in relief of Bateman, making his 11th appearance of the season. Palmer threw the final four innings in scoreless fashion as Brooklyn totaled only four hits while stranding five baserunners.

A hit-batter and single put two on with one out in the ninth against Palmer. He got out to an 0-2 lead against designated hitter Corey Collins before John Bay attempted to steal third base and was thrown out by Palmer from the mound. Just one pitch later Collins sent a single into shallow left but the fourth hit of the night for Brooklyn did not score a run.

With two outs in the ninth, the Cyclones had the tying run at the plate in Yonatan Henriquez. He drove a line drive into left field but a leaping catch by RJ Austin sealed the victory.

Game two of the six-game series between the Keys and Cyclones is set for 6:40 p.m. Wednesday night at Maimonides Park in Coney Island.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.