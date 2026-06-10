Greensboro Opens Series with 7-5 Victory over Wilmington

Published on June 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 7-5, on Tuesday, June 9. With the victory, Greensboro improved to 36-27 on the season, while Wilmington fell to 27-30. Both clubs recorded eight hits and committed one error.

Catcher Easton Carmichael paced the Grasshoppers' offense, going 2-for-5 with an RBI. Additional hits for Greensboro were recorded by Murf Gray, Sammy Stafura, Tony Blanco Jr., Jhonny Severino, Brian Sanchez, and Josh Tate.

Wilmington was led offensively by outfielder Jack Moroknek, who finished 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored. Outfielder Elijah Green went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored. Ronny Cruz, Yeremy Cabrera, Jacob Walsh, and Angel Feliz also collected hits for the Blue Rocks.

Right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez got the start for Greensboro, striking out seven while allowing six hits, three runs (two earned), and two walks over four innings. Draven Zeigler earned the victory in relief, improving to 1-0 on the season.

Right-handed pitcher Mikey Tepper started for Wilmington, recording four strikeouts while surrendering two hits, one earned run, and three walks across 3.2 innings. Tucker Biven was charged with the loss and fell to 0-1.

The Grasshoppers continue their homestand against the Wilmington Blue Rocks tomorrow, Wednesday June 10 at 6:30PM. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 9, 2026

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