Around the Farm: Beware the Dark Horse

Published on June 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







The Washington Nationals' farm system had a mix of success at all levels. One thing that rang true throughout the organization was the importance of perseverance and the late-inning rally.

Washington Nationals

After a successful three-game series against the San Diego Padres, the Nationals kicked off June with a three-game spat against East Division foes the Miami Marlins. The Nationals and Marlins are battling for third in the East Division, with Washington currently two games ahead of Miami. In game one, former Wilmington Blue Rock Jacob Young, put the Nationals ahead with a two-run homer in the bottom of the second as the contest evolved into a pitchers' duel. Miami managed to pull away and secure the win with a three-spot in the sixth and again in the ninth. Ultimately, Washington dropped the series 3-0 to Miami before squaring off with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Nationals snapped back into action against the Diamondbacks with a dominant 14-1 win during game one. Former Blue Rocks James Wood and Daylen Lile were key contributors to the lopsided win with a homer each. Wood knocked in his farthest homerun of 2026 at 419 feet. Washington went on to take the series 2-1.

Next on the slate for Washington is a three-game matchup against the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is scheduled for Monday, June 8, at 9:45 pm EST.

Rochester Red Wings

Rochester opened the month of June with another successful series against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, as the Red Wings continue to lead the East Division of the International League. Down by four runs in the seventh inning, the Red Wings found some late-inning magic to push the contest into extra frames. Seaver King, 2025 Blue Rock, secured the win with a two-run homer in the 10th inning, his third home run of the season. King currently holds the third-best batting average on the team with a 0.284 average.

After taking the first three games in the series, the Red Wings secured the series win with a narrow 7-6 victory on Sunday, June 7. With the series on the line, Rochester and Lehigh Valley continued to exchange the lead, ultimately extending the contest to 11 innings. In the top of the 11th inning, former Blue Rock Brady House put the Red Wings ahead with a line-drive double to score Abimelec Ortiz. Third baseman House then fielded two outs in the bottom half of the inning to secure the Red Wings' victory.

Rochester looks to remain in the win column as they return home to face the Worcester Red Sox in a six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for Tuesday, June 9, at 6:45 pm EST.

Harrisburg Senators

Following a successful road trip against the Reading Fighting Phils, the Harrisburg Senators returned home to face the Somerset Patriots. After two narrow losses to begin the series, the Senators reared back with an explosive 21-4 victory on Friday, June 5, to tie the series through the first four games. Former Blue Rock Sam Petersen paved the way to victory from the plate with five hits, four RBI, three runs, and no strikeouts. The Senators played a complete game as a dominant pitching performance supported the elite hitting. Josh Randall, who began the 2026 season with the Blue Rocks, made his FNF field debut for the Senators. Randall got the start on the bump and went seven innings deep, allowing only three hits while not surrendering a run and striking out nine. The newly minted Senator earned the win for his stellar outing on the mound.

After an electric Friday evening, the Senators ultimately fell 4-2 in the series with Somerset. Next up for Harrisburg is a challenging stretch against the current Southwest Division leaders, the Richmond Flying Squirrels. First pitch is scheduled for Tuesday, June 9, at 7:05 pm EST.

Fredericksburg Nationals

Coming off a dominant five-game winning streak, the Fredericksburg Nationals returned home ready to hit the ground running against the Hill City Howlers. During game one, the starting pitcher Luke Johnson led the Nats through a pitcher's duel, tossing four scoreless frames and striking out three. A two-run homer in the top of the seventh put the Howlers in the lead, but the Fred Nats came roaring back with a two-run single to walk off the Howlers.

Fredericksburg maintained the strong momentum as they shut out the Howlers 5-0 in game two, and 8-0 in game four. Fredericksburg ultimately took the series 4-2 as they continue to lead the Northern Division of the Carolina League.

Next, the Nationals hit the road to face the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. First pitch is scheduled for Tuesday, June 9, at 7:00 pm EST.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 9, 2026

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