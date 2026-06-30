Blue Rocks Hold Strong in Second-Half

Published on June 30, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







WILMINGTON, Del. - After a clean sweep over the Brooklyn Cyclones and a 3-0 start to the second half of the season, the Wilmington Blue Rocks were prepped to hit the ground running as they took on the Frederick Keys.

Baltimore Orioles' High-A affiliate, the Frederick Keys, was the number-one ranked team in the Northern Division after the conclusion of the first half of the season on Friday, June 19, with a 41-23 record. As a result, the Keys clinched the Northern Division Title and earned a bid to the 2026 South Atlantic League Playoffs for the first time in program history.

The Blue Rocks looked to maintain their second-half of the season hot streak as they faced the Northern Division title winners.

During the six-game homestand, Defensive Coach Mitchell Boe served as interim manager of the Blue Rocks.

Boe picked up his first win as interim manager on Thursday, June 25, as the Blue Rocks snapped back from two shutout losses to start the series.

Down by five runs in the seventh inning, Wilmington lit a match at the plate to bounce back with a five-spot in the ninth inning and stretch the contest to extra innings. After a brutal back-and-forth, the Blue Rocks persevered to take game three 9-8 in the 13th inning.

The Blue Rocks brought the fight on Friday night, with Ronny Cruz and Elijah Green crossing home off a fielder's choice in the eighth inning to make a late-inning comeback and secure an 8-6 victory for Wilmington.

Sunday, June 28, the Blue Rocks grabbed an early lead with a two-run single from Randal Diaz in the bottom of the second. Wilmington maintained their lead throughout and ultimately took the contest 4-2 to split the series with Frederick.

The Blue Rocks currently sit in second place of the Northern Division with a 6-3 record in the second-half of the season. This week Wilmington faces Hudson Valley on the road in a six game series. First pitch is scheduled for Tuesday, June 30 at 6:35 pm EST.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.