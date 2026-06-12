Comeback Effort Falls Short in 8-7 Loss to Emperors

Published on June 11, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Tony Santa Maria's five-RBI performance ignited a Bowling Green Bootleggers (42-17) comeback effort, including seven unanswered runs, but the Rome Emperors (32-27) held on for an 8-7 win at Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday.

The Emperors plated the first run in the top of the first inning against Bootleggers' starter Trevor Harrison. Eric Hartman smashed a solo home run to right field, vaulting Rome into a 1-0 lead.

Rome added another home run in the top of the third inning off Harrison. John Gil hit a solo shot to left field, growing the Rome margin to 2-0.

The Emperors piled on six runs in the top of the fourth inning against reliever Trey Pooser. Colby Jones tripled, and Mason Guerra lifted a two-run homer, increasing the edge to 4-0. Colin Burgess tagged a solo home run to boost the lead to 5-0. A Tate Southisene RBI double and another Gil home run, a two-run shot, made it 8-0 Rome.

The Bootleggers got on the board against Rome reliever Cade Kuehler in the bottom of the sixth inning. Caden Bodine was plunked, Narciso Polanco reached on a fielder's choice, and Santa Maria cranked a three-run homer to left-center field, trimming Rome's lead to 8-3.

Bowling Green continued its comeback against Kuehler, plating one run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Juanfel Peguero and Theo Gillen walked, Bodine hit an RBI single to left field, hedging the Emperors' advantage to 8-4.

The Bootleggers pulled one more run back in the bottom of the eighth against reliever David Rodriguez. Polanco singled, moved to second on a Ryan McCoy base knock, and Angel Mateo tagged an RBI single into center field to plate Polanco, cutting the Rome margin to 8-5.

The hosts mounted a last-gasp effort against Rome's Justin Long in the bottom of the ninth inning. Back-to-back Bootleggers reached base, an Aidan Smith fielder's choice, and a wild pitch put runners at second and third. Santa Maria struck a two-RBI single into right-center field, reducing the deficit to 8-7. McCoy walked to put the game-winning run on base, but a Mateo flyout to center field wrapped up an 8-7 Emperors win.

Kuehler (6-1) received the win, throwing 3.0 innings, surrendering four runs on three hits, three walks and two strikeouts. Harrison (0-1) took the loss, allowing two runs on two hits, walking two and striking out six in 2.2 frames. Long (2) earned the save with 1.0 inning pitched, giving up two runs on two hits and a pair of walks.

Bowling Green dawns its White Squirrel alternate identity for Friday night's 6:35 PM CT matchup. The White Squirrels will send out RHP Jose Urbina (3-3, 3.91) against Emperors LHP Briggs McKenzie (0-0, 0.00).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 11, 2026

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