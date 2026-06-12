Grasshoppers Drop 9-5 Decision to Blue Rocks

Published on June 11, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 9-5, on Thursday, June 11. With the loss, Greensboro moved to 37-23 on the season, while Wilmington improved to 28-31. The Blue Rocks outhit the Grasshoppers 12-8, and Greensboro committed two errors.

Infielder Murf Gray paced the Grasshoppers' offense, going 2-for-3 with a home run, one RBI, and one run scored. Jhonny Severino added a 2-for-4 performance at the plate. Additional hits for Greensboro came from Yordany De Los Santos, Easton Carmichael, Sammy Stafura, and Josh Tate.

Wilmington was led offensively by catcher Caleb Farmer, who went 2-for-4 with a double. Outfielder Yeremy Cabrera followed with a 2-for-5 effort, driving in one run and scoring once. Additional hits for the Blue Rocks were recorded by Elijah Green (2), Eli Willits, Ronny Cruz, Jacob Walsh, Jack Moroknek, Randal Diaz, and Teo Banks.

Right-handed pitcher Carlson Reed made the start for Greensboro, striking out five over five innings while allowing five hits, one earned run, and three walks. Owen Kellington was charged with the loss and fell to 2-2 on the season. Yulian Quintana was credited with a blown save, his second of the year.

Wilmington starter Tejeda Jr. tossed 5.1 innings, striking out five while surrendering three hits, one earned run, and two walks. Bryan Polanco earned the victory to improve to 4-1 on the season, while Yeuris Jimenez recorded his fifth hold of the year.

The Grasshoppers continue their homestand against the Wilmington Blue Rocks tomorrow, Friday June 12 at 7:00PM. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 11, 2026

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