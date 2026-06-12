Renegades' Rally Loses Steam

Published on June 11, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades dropped their first game of the series to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 8-7 at Heritage Financial Park on Thursday night.

Hudson Valley led through five innings before falling behind, and rallied to cut its deficit to one two times.

However, The BlueClaws stranded three Renegades on base across the final three innings to close out the game.

With a home run on Thursday, the Renegades have hit 27 home runs in their last 15 games, 45.8% of their season total of 59 home runs. Hudson Valley has hit two-or-more home runs in a game five times in its last seven games.

Six Renegades grabbed hits and seven got on base in Thursday night's loss. All but one BlueClaws hitter got on base and all but three got a hit.

Renegades pitchers walked 10 BlueClaws after walking zero on Tuesday night and three on Wednesday night.

Thursday's game was also the first time this series that Renegades pitchers have not struck out double-digit batters.

The Renegades fell to 4-5 against the BlueClaws in 2026 and are 14-19 at home.

LHP Allen Facundo (5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 4 K) has allowed just one earned run across his last two starts (11.0 IP), lowering his ERA to 4.46 on the season.

Facundo walked a season-high six batters but stranded six batters on base as well. He left at least one runner on base in each inning he pitched.

RHP Luis Velasquez (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K) made his first rehab appearance of the year with Hudson Valley.

RHP Bryce Warrecker (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K) has not allowed a run to score in his last three appearances (3.2 IP).

LF Wilson Rodriguez (4-for-5, 2 R, 4 RBI, 3B, HR, K) has reached base in 10 of his last 11 plate appearances dating back to Tuesday.

Rodriguez hit his fourth home run of the year in the bottom of the third when he hit a grand slam to give the Renegades a 4-2 lead.

Rodriguez has hits in five of eight games played in June, going 14-for-38 (.303) with 2B, 3B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, BB.

Rodriguez is 8-for-12 (.667) this week against the BlueClaws with two games of three or more hits.

SS Kaeden Kent (2-for-5, R, RBI, 2B, K) grabbed his first hits of the series after starting 0-for-11.

Kent ended a two-game hitless streak. He hasn't been held hitless for more than two games in a row once this season.

3B Roderick Arias (1-for-4, 2 R, HBP, K, SB) has gotten on base in 16 of his last 18 games.

Arias is 17-for-69 (.246) over the stretch with 6 BB, 5 extra-base hits, and 9 RBI

DH Kyle West (2-for-4, R, RBI, BB, K) has at least one hit in each game this series, and he has multiple hits in two of three.

West is 5-for-12 (.417) so far against Jersey Shore with 3 HR, 5 RBI, 2 BB, 4 K.

West has hits in 16 of his last 20 games, going 25-for-82 (.304) with 2B, 3B, 8 HR, 17 RBI, 7 BB, 29 K.

2B Enmanuel Tejeda (1-for-3, RBI, 2 BB, K, SB) got the Renegades within one in the bottom of the ninth with a two-out RBI single.

Tejeda extended his on-base streak to 11 straight, batting 10-for-34 (.294) with 3 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI.

RF Luis Durango (2-for-4) has hits in his first four High-A starts this year.

Durango is 5-for-13 (.385) with the Renegades this year, and tonight was his first multi-hit performance.

UPCOMING PROBABLE PITCHERS

Date Opponent Renegades Starter Opponent Starter Time (ET)

Friday, June 12 Jersey Shore BlueClaws RHP Rory Fox (2-3, 5.87) RHP Ryan Dromboski (2-5, 5.03) 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 13 Jersey Shore BlueClaws RHP Sean Paul Linan (1-6, 5.89) RHP Reese Dutton (3-3, 2.73) 5:05 p.m.

Sunday, June 14 Jersey Shore BlueClaws LHP Franyer Herrera (3-2, 5.40) RHP Sam Highfill (2-2, 4.37) 2:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 11, 2026

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