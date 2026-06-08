Perich Wins Rangers May Player of the Month

Published on June 8, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







Arlington, Texas - The Rangers today announced the club's May Minor League Award winners:

- Player of the Month - INF Rafe Perich

- Starting Pitcher of the Month - RHP Evan Siary

- Defender of the Month - INF Yolfran Castillo

- Reliever of the Month - RHP Wilian Bormie

Perich, 24, batted .327/.427/.714/1.142 (32-98) with 11 home runs, one triple, 3 doubles, and 32 RBI in 26 games with High-A Hub City and Double-A Frisco last month, leading Rangers farmhands in homers, RBI, and runs (26). His organization-high 70 total bases in May were the most by a Texas minor leaguer in a single month since Blaine Crim (75 for High-A Hickory) and Yohel Pozo (79 for Triple-A Round Rock) each turned the trick in July 2021. He logged a season-high 4 hits twice - May 17 at Asheville and May 26 at Greensboro - recording the first two multi-home run efforts of his professional career in those games. The infielder was selected High-A South Atlantic League Player of the Month for May with the Spartanburgers and was promoted to Frisco on May 29. The Allentown, Pa. native is in his third professional season with the Rangers organization after he was selected by Texas in the 7th round of the 2024 MLB Draft from Lehigh University.

Siary, 22, went 2-2 with a 2.36 ERA (7 ER/26.2 IP), 25 hits, 6 walks, 23 strikeouts, and a 1.16 WHIP in 5 May starts for Single-A Hickory, averaging over 5.0 innings per start after posting 5.0 frames in one of his 8 career outings prior to the month. The right-hander recorded back-to-back starts with a career-high 6.0 shutout innings on May 17 at Columbia and in the second game of a doubleheader on May 24 vs. Charleston, with opponents batting just .186 (8-43) in the 2 games. Among Carolina League pitchers with 5-or-more starts in May, Siary ranked 7th in strikeouts per walk (3.83), 8th in ERA, and 9th in WHIP. The Havelock, N.C. product was chosen in the 8th round of the 2025 MLB Draft by Texas from Mississippi State University and owns a 3.62 ERA (22 ER/54.2 IP) in 14 games/13 starts for Hickory over two seasons (2025-26).

Castillo, 19, compiled a .990 fielding percentage (1 E/96 TC) over 25 games/starts at shortstop (22) and third base (3) in May, playing 24 games with Single-A Hickory and one game with High-A Hub City. He finished the month with 20 consecutive errorless games, converting all 84 chances over that span. At the plate, Castillo batted .310 (31-100) with 2 home runs, 4 doubles, and 9 RBI, going 15-for-16 in stolen base attempts. The Venezuela native originally signed with Texas as a non-drafted free agent in 2024 and is in his third professional season.

The 25-year-old Bormie went 1-0 with 2 saves, a 2.70 ERA (3 ER/10.0 IP), and 1.000 WHIP figure over 8 relief appearances for Double-A Frisco in May. He posted 14 strikeouts against just 3 walks, averaging 12.6 strikeouts per 9 innings. Opponents batted .200 last month and he recorded strikeouts in each of his 8 appearances. For the season, Bormie has going 6-0 with a 1.85 ERA (5 ER/24.1 IP), a 0.986 WHIP figure, and 33 strikeouts against 9 walks over 17 relief appearances with Frisco, boasting an opponent slash line of .176/.271/.271/.541. A native of the Dominican Republic, he is in his fifth professional season since signing with Texas as a non-drafted free agent in 2019.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 8, 2026

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