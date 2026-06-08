Fully Loaded: Pride Night, Seinfeld Night & Final 2026 Retrievers Game Highlight Lone June Homestand

Published on June 8, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are back in action at Heritage Financial Park on Tuesday, June 9. The Renegades square off in a six-game series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, the High-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. It is the second of four meetings between the Renegades and the BlueClaws, and the first of two meetings at Heritage Financial Park.

Unless otherwise noted, gates open to all guests 60 minutes prior to the game's scheduled first pitch, and 90 minutes prior to the game for Renegades Summit Club Members.

This week's featured food item is our Loaded Hot Dogs located at the Third Base Concession Stand. Our featured drink this week is a Rainbow Refresher available at the Benmarl Wine Bar, Corner Bar, and Sloop Beer Balcony. Did you know Heritage Financial Park is serving soft serve ice cream this year? Grab yours by the revamped Heritage Financial Credit Union Fun Zone on your next visit.

PURCHASE TICKETS FOR THE UPCOMING HOMESTAND

Tuesday, June 9 - Petting Zoo Night - 6:35 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts 5:30 p.m.)

Game Highlight: Bark in the Park presented by Good Boy Vodka and Pet Adoption Event with Adopt A Dog

Retrievers Water Bowl presented by Good Boy Vodka for first 75 dogs upon signing dog waiver by main entrance

Giveaway: Hersheypark tickets for the first 750 guests 12 and under

Alternate Identity: The Renegades transform into the Hudson Valley Retrievers for the third and final time in 2026. Learn more about the identity.

Day of the Week Promotion: Baseball Bingo presented by Partner Rentals & Silver Gades Club Tuesday

Special Deal: Free parking for all service industry workers (must show name tag at Bella Painting Parking Booths)

Jersey Auction: Retrievers Jersey off the Back Auction benefitting Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) - Hudson Valley

Bid on game-used Retrievers Jerseys and get the opportunity to meet your favorite Renegade while they sign your jersey on the field following the game. Proceeds from the auction benefit Animal Rescue Foundation Hudson Valley.

Tuesday Refresh: $2 off Celsius cans at Rook-e Mart and Celsius Mocktails available at the Benmarl Wine Bar, Corner Bar & Sloop Beer Balcony.

Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: Conor Walsh

Den Pro Shop Special: $20 Retrievers New Era 920 Hat

Postgame: Senior Stroll, Kids & Dogs Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball

Wednesday, June 10 - Pride Night & Knicks Watch Party- 6:35 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts 5:30 p.m.)

Day of the Week Promotion: We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network & Wine Wednesday presented by Benmarl Winery

We Care Wednesday Partner: Dutchess Pride Center. To learn more about Dutchess Pride and the We Care Wednesday Program click here.

Game Highlight: Knicks Watch Party at the Benmarl Wine Bar with our all-new TVs. Enjoy delicious Benmarl wines, craft beers, cocktails and adult slushies while cheering on the Knicks

Drink Specials: $5 Benmarl Wine drafts at the Benmarl Wine Bar and 50% Real American Beer cans

Special Deal: Free parking for all active military, veterans and first responders (must show ID at Bella Painting Parking Booths)

Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: Sara Stafford

Den Pro Shop Featured Item: $20 '47 Brand Pride Hats

Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball

Thursday, June 11 - Soccer Night - 6:35 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts 5:30 p.m.)

Day of the Week Promotion: Jersey Thursday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union & Thirsty ThursdayTM

Giveaway: Soccer Jersey presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union for the first 1,000 guests

Thirsty ThursdayTM: $2 Busch Light (12 oz. cans) from gates open until last call; 50% off Bud Light cans and Michelob Ultra drafts in the Michelob Ultra Party Patio Container Bar and 50% Sloop Juice Bomb and Sloop Renegades Lager drafts on the Sloop Beer Balcony for two hours after gates open.

Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: Evil Genius Band

Den Pro Shop Deal: Hat Trick Sale (buy three regularly price items, get 20% off of those items)

Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball

Friday, June 12 - Superheroes & Villains Night and Scout Night presented by The Pines at Poughkeepsie Nursing Center - 7:05 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts 6 p.m.)

Day of the Week Promotion: Fireworks Friday presented by The Pines at Poughkeepsie Nursing Center

Family Four Pack: Four (4) Tickets, Four (4) Renegades Rope Hats, Four (4) Meal Vouchers (Hot Dog, Soda, Chips) for $135 purchased HERE

Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: Josh Breden

Den Pro Shop Deal: $8 Youth COPA Cape

Postgame: Postgame Fireworks Show presented by the Pines at Poughkeepsie Nursing Center, Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP, & Launch-A-Ball

Postgame Special Event: Scout Night & Sleepover

Boy and Girl Scout Troops or scouts still can sign up for the postgame sleepover by contacting Hannah Mikulski at hmikulski@hvrenegades.com to reserve your spot.

Saturday, June 13 - Seinfeld Night: A Game about Nothing presented by K104 - 5:05 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts 4 p.m.)

Giveaway: Get here early as we celebrate Seinfeld Night: A Game about nothing featuring a one of a kind George Costanza Baseball Card Bobblehead presented by K104 for first 1,000 guests

Family Four Pack: Four (4) Tickets, Four (4) Renegades Rope Hats, Four (4) Meal Vouchers (Hot Dog, Soda, Chips) for $135 purchased HERE

Pregame Car Show: James' Warriors 845 Subie Car Show (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.) in the Legends Lot of Heritage Financial Park. Learn more about the car show at the James's Warriors website.

Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: The Frozen Peaz

Den Pro Shop Deal: 50% off Big Apples Hoodies

Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP, & Launch-A-Ball

Sunday, June 14 - Copa de la Diversion presented by Café Con Leche: National Puerto Rican Day - 2:05 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 1 p.m.)

Day of the Week Promotion: Sunday Family Funday, Rascal's Kids Club Sunday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union & Pregame Catch on the Field (1-1:30pm)

Alternate Identity: The Renegades transform into the Fenómenos Enmascarados del Valle de Hudson presented by Café Con Leche for the second time in 2026. Learn more about the identity and the Copa de la Diversion program.

Pregame & Postgame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: DJ Echo

Den Pro Shop Deal: $20/$25/$30 Select COPA Hats

Renegades and Yankees Ticket Bundle: Click here to buy tickets to Sunday's game and receive a Renegades hat and a ticket to the Yankees game on Sunday, Sept. 27

Pregame: Catch on the Field from 1-1:30pm, get here early for this unique experience to play catch on the state of the art Heritage Financial Park field.

Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball

Did you know that Rascal's Kids Club presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union is all-new? Kids 12 and under are invited to join Rascal's Kids Club presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union featuring the all-new FREE Home Run or premium Grand Slam membership.

Single game tickets are available for purchase online at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets, over the phone by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094, or in-person at the Ticket Office powering every play by Central Hudson at Heritage Financial Park.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 8, 2026

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