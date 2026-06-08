Renegades LHP Allen Facundo Named SAL Pitcher of the Week

Published on June 8, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release









Hudson Valley Renegades pitcher Allen Facundo

(Hudson Valley Renegades) Hudson Valley Renegades pitcher Allen Facundo(Hudson Valley Renegades)

*** Part 1.1 - ASCII Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Minor League Baseball (MiLB) has announced today that Hudson Valley Renegades LHP Allen Facundo has been named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 1-7. Facundo is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the Yankees' #26 prospect.

Facundo, 23, made one start against the Frederick Keys and threw a gem, striking out 12 batters across 6.0 hitless innings while walking four and picking up the win. It was the second time this season that Facundo has struck out at least 12 batters, and his third start out of his last four that he completed 6.0 innings.

Facundo is the only pitcher in MiLB this year with multiple games of 12-or-more strikeouts, a feat accomplished by only seven other pitchers since the start of the 2024 season at any MiLB level. Only Drew Thorpe (3 in 2023) has had multiple 12+ strikeout games as a Renegades pitcher since game logs are available online in 2005.

His feat of a start with at least 6.0 innings pitched on no runs allowed has only been accomplished five other times by Hudson Valley pitchers since the Renegades became a Yankees affiliate in 2021. Facundo's rotation-mate Sean Paul Liñan also did so on 5/9 vs Winston-Salem while striking out seven batters and earning his own SAL Pitcher of the Week Award.

He is the fourth Renegades player to win a weekly award in 2026, joining Luis Serna, Sean Paul Liñan, and Rory Fox who were named SAL Pitcher of the Week on April 13, May 11, and May 25, respectively. Facundo was signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent on May 15, 2021. The Renegades garnered only on SAL Pitcher of the Week Award in 2025 (Elmer Rodriguez for the week of April 21-27), and did not have a player take home an SAL Pitcher of the Week Award in 2024.

Hudson Valley begins a six-game homestand on Tuesday night with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, the High-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, at 6:35 p.m.

Single game tickets are available for purchase online at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets, over the phone by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094, or in-person at the Ticket Office powering every play by Central Hudson at Heritage Financial Park.

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South Atlantic League Stories from June 8, 2026

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