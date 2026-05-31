Keys Earn Come-From-Behind Victory in Series Finale over BlueClaws

Published on May 31, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







LAKEWOOD, NJ - The Frederick Keys finished the six-game series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies) in style with a come-from-behind victory Sunday afternoon, winning by a score of 4-3 at ShoreTown Ballpark.

A three-run ninth inning home run for Vance Honeycutt handed Frederick the come-from-behind victory, giving the Keys back-to-back wins to finish the six-game series with a record of 3-3 against Jersey Shore on the week.

After both sides went scoreless to begin the afternoon in the first inning, the BlueClaws brought home their first run in the bottom of the second on an RBI single, making it a 1-0 game through two innings of play in the series finale.

Each team traded a run in the third inning with the Keys getting theirs on an RBI double from Leandro Arias, and the BlueClaws getting theirs on an RBI base knock of their own, taking the game to the fourth with Jersey Shore leading 2-1 at home.

Following a scoreless fourth inning for both sides, Bradley Brehmer worked out of some trouble in the bottom of the fifth, as a home run saving deflection from Elis Cuevas in right field kept the BlueClaws off the board, with the score still at 2-1 in favor of Jersey Shore approaching the sixth Sunday afternoon.

With Frederick and Jersey Shore going off the board in the sixth, Jersey Shore put home their third run of the day in the bottom of the seventh courtesy of a bases loaded walk, increasing their advantage to 3-1 heading into the eighth at ShoreTown Ballpark.

After the Keys turned a double play to keep the BlueClaws off the board in the eighth, Honeycutt delivered a go-ahead three-run home run in the top of the ninth to give the Keys a 4-3 lead, turning the ball over to Chandler Marsh to try and close it out in the bottom of the ninth.

Despite the BlueClaws putting the tying run on third base in the bottom frame, Marsh recorded the final out and kept Jersey Shore at bay, securing the series finale victory for the Keys by a score of 4-3 in Lakewood.

The Keys return home for a six-game series against the Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) beginning on Tuesday night, with first pitch set for 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Tuesday's game represents National Leave the Office Early Day along with the Friends and Family 4-Pack Ticket Offer.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 31, 2026

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