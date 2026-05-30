Keys Suffer Third Straight Loss to BlueClaws Friday Night

Published on May 29, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







LAKEWOOD, NJ - The Frederick Keys dropped their third straight game to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies) Thursday night, losing by a score of 8-3 at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Despite the Keys taking a 2-1 lead through the first two and a half innings of play, the BlueClaws scored six unanswered runs to pull away from Frederick, as the visiting Keys aim to get back in the win column Saturday night in game five of the six-game series.

The BlueClaws brought home the night's first run on an RBI groundout to first, making it a 1-0 lead for the home team through an inning of play to open the contest.

Luis Vásquez however roared back for Frederick and drove in two runs on a two-RBI double to center field, putting the visitors ahead by a score of 2-1 heading into the third Friday Night.

Jersey Shore however responded with two runs in the bottom of the third with a two-RBI double of their own, giving them a 3-2 lead approaching the fourth in Lakewood.

Another two-RBI double for the BlueClaws in the bottom of the fourth increased their advantage to three at 5-2 going into the fifth, with the Keys looking for runs during the midway portions of the ballgame.

The BlueClaws put one run on the board in each of the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings, taking the game to the seventh with the Jersey Shore lead up to five at ShoreTown Ballpark.

In the top of the seventh, Braylin Tavera brought the Keys back within four courtesy of an RBI sacrifice fly to right field, putting the score at 7-3 in favor of the BlueClaws entering the eighth following a 1-2-3 bottom frame thrown by Keys reliver Brandon Downer.

The home team in Jersey Shore brought home one more run in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI double down the line in right, making it an 8-3 game approaching the ninth in game four of the six-game series.

The Keys went down in order in the ninth to finish the game, as the BlueClaws won their third straight game at home, this one by a score of 8-3 at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The Keys and BlueClaws meet for the fifth time in as many days for game five of the six-game series Saturday night, with first pitch from ShoreTown Ballpark set for 7:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 29, 2026

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