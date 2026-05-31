Keys Take Down BlueClaws to Snap Losing Streak

Published on May 30, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







LAKEWOOD, NJ - The Frederick Keys snapped their three-game losing streak in game five of the six-game series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies) Saturday night, winning by a score of 3-1 at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The Keys used a three-RBI double in the top of the eighth off the bat of Colin Yeaman to get their lone offense of the night, as Frederick held Jersey Shore to just one run on the entire night to earn the road victory.

Left-hander and Keys starting pitcher Caden Hunter began his night strong with a scoreless bottom of the first which included two strikeouts, keeping the game knotted up at 0-0 through the first inning of the evening.

After both sides went off the board in the second, Hunter worked out of trouble in the bottom of the third with his sixth strikeout of the night, taking the contest to the fourth with both teams still scoreless Saturday night.

With both teams going scoreless in the fourth, that trend continued into the fifth after the Keys turned an inning-ending double play defensively, allowing the game to stay at zeros apiece approaching the sixth at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Following the shutout continuing in the sixth inning, Carson Dorsey recorded a scoreless bottom of the seventh in his first appearance of the series, as the scoreless draw progressed into the eighth in Lakewood.

Frederick broke the scoreless draw in the top of the eighth with a three-RBI double off the bat of Yeaman, and Dorsey got himself a 1-2-3 bottom frame, taking the game into the ninth with the visitors now leading 3-0 in game five of the six-game series.

In the ninth, Jersey Shore got one run back to make it a two-run game, but Victor Figueroa threw out the last runner at the plate to seal the victory for the Keys, as Frederick hung on for the two-run victory Saturday night over the BlueClaws.

The series finale between the Keys and BlueClaws takes place Sunday afternoon, with first pitch for game six of the series set for 1:05 p.m. at ShoreTown Ballpark.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 30, 2026

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