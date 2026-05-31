Burrowes, Bonemer Lead Dash Past Rome

Published on May 30, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash (29-21) used timely hitting and aggressive baserunning to pull away from the Rome Emperors (27-23), earning a 6-2 victory on Saturday night at Truist Stadium.

The Dash wasted no time to grab the lead.

After Ely Brown worked a leadoff walk, Caleb Bonemer lined a double down the left-field line to put runners at second and third. Two batters later, Ryan Burrowes shot a single through the right side, driving home both runners and giving Winston-Salem a 2-0 advantage in the opening inning.

Rome answered with a solo home run from Cody Miller in the second and later tied the game in the sixth, capitalizing on a string of Dash defensive miscues to even the score at 2-2.

The tie lasted only a few minutes.

In the bottom of the sixth, Bonemer singled and stole second before George Wolkow swiped a bag of his own. With two runners in scoring position, Burrowes ripped a two-run double to right field, putting Winston-Salem back in front 4-2.

Winston-Salem added insurance in the seventh when Bonemer delivered his second double of the night, scoring Brown from first to extend the lead to 5-2.

The Dash tacked on one final run in the eighth. After Wolkow reached base, Kyle Lodise drilled an RBI double into the gap in left-center, pushing the advantage to 6-2.

Despite committing four errors, Winston-Salem's pitching staff repeatedly worked around trouble. Justin Sinibaldi turned in 6.0 innings of two-run ball to earn the win, while Mathias LaCombe and Pierce George combined to finish off the victory.

Burrowes finished with three RBIs, while Bonemer reached base three times, scored twice, and collected three hits as the Dash secured the series win over Rome.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 30, 2026

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