Rome Silences Dash Bats in 5-1 Victory

Published on May 28, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Rome Emperors (26-22) kept the Winston-Salem Dash (28-20) off balance all night, limiting the Dash to just two hits in a 5-1 victory on Thursday evening at Truist Stadium.

In a game where offense was hard to come by, Rome capitalized on its opportunities while Winston-Salem could never find the timely hit it needed.

The Emperors struck first in the opening inning. After a leadoff walk and single put runners aboard, Dixon Williams lifted a sacrifice fly to left field to give Rome a 1-0 lead.

Rome added another run in the third when Isaiah Drake launched a solo home run to right field, extending the advantage to 2-0.

The Dash answered in the bottom half without recording an RBI. Ely Brown opened the inning with a bunt single and later came around to score on a passed ball, trimming the deficit to 2-1. Winston-Salem threatened for more after loading the bases with two outs, but Rome starter Cedric De Grandpre escaped the jam and preserved the lead.

That missed opportunity loomed large as the night progressed.

The Dash managed just one hit over the final six innings, while Rome pitching retired the final 19 Winston-Salem batters.

The Emperors finally created separation in the seventh. RBI hits from John Gil and Eric Hartman pushed the lead to 4-1 before Rome added an insurance run in the ninth on another sacrifice fly from Hartman.

Despite collecting seven hits, Rome also left runners on base throughout the evening, but its pitching staff consistently answered every Winston-Salem threat.

The Dash were held to two hits for the game, with Brown and Alex Ungar accounting for both knocks. Rome's pitching staff combined for 11 strikeouts in the victory.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 28, 2026

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