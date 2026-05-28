Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on May 28, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Masterful in May... Emilien Pitre has experienced an offensive resurgence in the month of May. Over 21 games, the infielder is 24-for-65 (.369) with seven doubles, one triple, two homers, and 19 RBI. During the month, Pitre has raised his average from .189 to a season-high .281. He has logged six of his nine multi-hit performances this month.

Santana's Streak... Adrian Santana has reached base safely in his last 17 games. Since May 7, Santana has hit .315 (23-for-73) with two doubles, one triple, and two homers while logging 10 RBI. This is the second time that Santana has logged a 17-game streak this season, with the first coming between April 3 and April 28.

Long Ball Leader... Connor Husjak helped the Hot Rods secure a 7-6 victory over the Renegades on Tuesday with a two-run homer in the eighth inning. The home run was the 13th for Husjak in 2026, leading all Hot Rods hitters. He is currently tied for third in the SAL for home runs, trailing only Caleb Bonemer (15) of Winston-Salem and Jason Schiavone (17) of Asheville. Schiavone was called up to Double-A Corpus Christi in the Houston Astros organization on May 19.

Triple Take... Bowling Green logged two RBI triples in the win on Tuesday. Adrian Santana collected his first, while Narciso Polanco hit his third of the season. The Hot Rods have two of the best triples hitters in the SAL this season. Both Theo Gillen and Polanco are tied for second in the league with three triples. Devin Saltiban for the Jersey Shore BlueClaws leads the way with four.

Hello, Old Friends... The Hot Rods make their first trip to Hudson Valley since winning the SAL Championship on September 18, 2024. Bowling Green leads 8-6 across four series dating back to 2023. Although the sample size is small, the teams have been familiar with each other since the Hot Rods inaugural season in 2009. Hudson Valley was the Tampa Bay Rays Class-A short-season affiliate from 1996-2020. The Renegades switched affiliate, joining the New York Yankees organization after the cancelled 2020 season.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.