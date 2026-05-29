Hot Rods Early Scoring Effort Falls Short in 9-7 Loss to Renegades

Published on May 28, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Wappingers Falls, New York - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (34-13) scored five first-inning runs, but the early scoring effort wasn't enough as they fell to the Hudson Valley Renegades (22-25) by a score of 9-7 on Thursday at Heritage Financial Park in Wappingers Falls, New York.

Bowling Green plated five runs in the top of the first against Hudson Valley starter Allen Facundo. Adrain Santana singled, Theo Gillen was hit by a pitch, and Caden Bodine walked to load the bases. Nathan Flewelling, Aidan Smith, and Emilien Pitre all worked bases-loaded walks to make it a 3-0 Hot Rods lead. Angel Mateo singled to left, scoring Flewelling and Smith, increasing the lead to 5-0.

The Renegades fought back with a run in the bottom of the second against Hot Rods starter Garrett Gainey. Josue Gonzalez collected a one-out single and scored on a Josh Moylan double, making it a 5-1 game.

Hudson Valley added another run in the bottom of the third off Gainey. Core Jackson launched a solo homer to right, bringing the score to 5-2.

Three more runs came around for Hudson Valley in the bottom of the sixth with Gainey still on the mound. Kyle West and Wilson Rodriguez led off the inning with singles. Roderick Arias lined a base hit to left, and an error from Gillen allowed West to score. One out later, Camden Troyer drove in Rodriguez and Arias on a single, tying the game at 5-5.

The score stayed the same until the Hot Rods pushed in two runs in the top of the eighth against Renegades reliever Brandon Decker. With two outs, Smith reached on an error and Pitre walked. Connor Hujsak singled home Smith, giving the Hot Rods a 6-5 lead. Narciso Polanco roped a double to left, plating Pitre, expanding the advantage to 7-5.

Hudson Valley took the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning against Bowling Green reliever Andy Rodriguez. With one out, Josue Gonzalez singled. One out later, Moylan hit a two-run homer to center, tying the game at 7-7. Kaeden Kent singled, and Jackson homered to right field to give the Renegades their first lead of the game, 9-7.

Bowling Green put runners on first and second with two outs in the top of the ninth, but Hudson Valley reliever Andrew Landry kept them quiet, ending the game in a 9-7 Renegades victory.

Decker (3-0) received the win, allowing two unearned runs on two hits, walking one and striking out two over 1.0 inning. Rodriguez (2-2) was given the loss, recording two outs, surrendering four runs over on four hits while walking one and striking out two. Landry (1) earned his first save of the season, tossing 1.0 scoreless frame with one walk.

The Hot Rods and Renegades play the fourth game of a six-game series on Friday with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch at Heritage Financial Park. Bowling Green will send out RHP Jack Karstonas (2-1, 3.86) against Hudson Valley RHP Rory Fox (2-3, 5.65).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 28, 2026

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