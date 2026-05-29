Highfill Fans 10, Claws Roll 11-2 on Thursday

Published on May 28, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Sam Highfill fanned a career high 10 batters and the BlueClaws cruised to an 11-2 win over Frederick on Thursday from ShoreTown.

The BlueClaws (20-27) have won back to back games after Frederick (29-16) won the first game of the series.

Neither team scored over the first three innings before a Jersey Shore fourth inning break-through.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the fourth with three runs. Joel Dragoo drove in one with a single and Trent Farquhar had a two run double as part of the five hit inning.

The BlueClaws blew the game open in the sixth, scoring three times including an RBI single from Trent Farquhar and SAC fly from Luis Caicuto.

They added four runs on one hit in the seventh, drawing four walks and a hit batsman. Keaton Anthony had an RBI single. Devin Saltiban added an RBI single in the eighth.

Anthony, Tyler Pettorini, Joel Dragoo, and Farquhar had two hits for Jersey Shore. Anthony and Luis Caicuto had two RBIs and Farquhar had three.

The teams continue their series on Friday night at 7:05 pm. LHP Mavis Graves starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.