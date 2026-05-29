Grasshoppers Drop Thursday Contest to Spartanburgers

Published on May 28, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Hub City Spartanburgers, 9-2, on Thursday, May 28. With the loss, Greensboro moved to 30-18 on the season while Hub City improved to 25-22. The Spartanburgers outhit the Grasshoppers 10-7.

Infielder Jared Jones and infielder Yordany De Los Santos paced the Greensboro offense, each finishing 2-for-4 at the plate. Additional hits for the Grasshoppers were recorded by Edward Florentino, Brian Sanchez, and Shalin Polanco.

Hub City was led offensively by infielder Rafe Perich, who went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI, and one run scored. Catcher Malcolm Moore followed with a 2-for-4 performance and one RBI. Additional hits for the Spartanburgers came from Yeison Morrobel, Paxton Kling, Maxton Martin, Gleider Figuereo, Carter Garate, and Chandler Pollard.

Righthanded pitcher Seth Hernandez got the start for Greensboro, striking out six over five innings while allowing three hits, two earned runs, and three walks. Righthanded pitcher Hung-Leng Chang was charged with the loss and fell to 3-1 on the season.

Righthanded pitcher Kamdyn Perry started for Hub City, recording three strikeouts while surrendering four hits, two earned runs, and two walks across 4.1 innings. Righthanded pitcher Cole Roland earned the win for the Spartanburgers and improved to 2-0 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Hub City Spartanburgers on Friday, May 29, at 7:00PM for Military Appreciation Night and FANomenal Fireworks Friday. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 28, 2026

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