'Burgers use scoreless day from bullpen and three homers
Published on May 28, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Hub City Spartanburgers News Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. - After two straight losses to begin the week, Hub City (25-22) bounced back at Greensboro (30-18) on Thursday night. After heading to the sixth tied at two, the Spartanburgers pounced on the Grasshoppers bullpen for a 9-2 win.
Pirates top prospect Seth Hernandez and Hub City debutant Kamdyn Perry both tossed three scoreless innings to begin the game. Perry stranded the bases loaded in the second. Hub City cracked the scoreboard first in the top of the fourth. With one out, Maxton Martin singled and Gleider Figuereo homered, his eighth of the season. Greensboro answered in the bottom of the fifth when Brian Sanchez and Shalin Polanco smashed back-to-back homers.
An out later, Perry handed the baseball over to Cole Roland (W, 2-0). Roland kept his perfect ERA with one and 2/3 scoreless innings. Hung-Leng Chang (L, 3-1) came in to pitch for Greensboro to start the sixth. With two on and two out, Carter Garate powered his second home run of the season to put the 'Burgers in front 5-2. The first two reached against Chang in the seventh, and Rafe Perich blasted another three-run homer to make it 8-2. Perich's 11 home runs lead all Rangers minor leaguers.
Hub City's offense scratched across one more run off Owen Kellington in the top of the ninth thanks to a Malcolm Moore RBI single. Yulian Quintana came on to finish the top of the ninth.
After Roland's outing, Jesus Gamez took over for a scoreless seventh. Greensboro mustered a pair of two-out baserunners but could not score. Case Matter finished the deal for Hub City on the mound, facing the minimum in the final two innings.
The Spartanburgers try to level the series on Friday night. Greensboro is slated to start right-hander Carlson Reed (2-2, 5.91 ERA), and Hub City's starter is still TBD. First pitch is at 7:00 p.m. ET.
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