Nominations Open for Renegades Outstanding Student-Athlete Award Presented by HFCU

Published on May 28, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have announced today that nominations for the 2026 Outstanding Student-Athlete Award presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union are now open.

The Outstanding Student-Athlete Award recognizes student-athlete success in our local middle and high schools, Grades 7 through 12. This free, incentive-based program celebrates the accomplishments of student-athletes and recognizes the achievement of each student.

Each participating school is asked to nominate at least one (1) male and one (1) female student-athlete. The following criteria should be taken into consideration:

GPA Academic and athletic achievements Exemplary citizenship Other extracurricular activities

Outstanding Student-Athlete Award nominations will be accepted from May 28 through June 19. Student-Athlete recognition will take place at the Renegades game on Thursday, July 2 against Wilmington. Detailed information will be shared with recipients and school administrators upon their selection.

Each Outstanding Student-Athlete receives:

Four (4) complimentary tickets to the game on July 2 A personalized Outstanding Student-Athlete Award Special in-game recognition honoring their achievements

School administrators can register their students by completing the nomination form found here.

For more information or questions regarding the program, please contact the Hudson Valley Renegades at info@hvrenegades.com or by phone at (845) 838-0094.

Single game tickets are available for purchase online at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets, over the phone by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094, or in-person at the Ticket Office powering every play by Central Hudson at Heritage Financial Park.







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