Renegades Rally to Leave Slow Start in the Dust

Published on May 28, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades used a four-run rally in the bottom of the eighth inning to pull off an incredible 9-7 comeback win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Thursday night at Heritage Financial Park.

The Renegades allowed five runs in the top of the first inning and did not lead until the bottom of the eighth. Hudson Valley's 9-7 lead in the eighth was their first lead against Bowling Green this series.

Hudson Valley snapped a four-game losing streak and an eight-game home losing streak. It also broke Bowling Green's seven-game winning streak and handed the Hot Rods just their second loss in their last 18 games.

Eight of nine Renegades batters got a hit on Thursday night, and six batters had multi-hit performances.

Thursday night was the sixth win for the Renegades in their last turn at-bat in the 2026 season, and their first time doing so since 5/8 vs Winston-Salem.

The Renegades move to 1-2 against the Hot Rods and 11-16 overall at Heritage Financial Park this season.

LHP Allen Facundo (6.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 3 K) allowed five runs in the top of the first inning but settled down after that to complete 6.0 innings for the second time in three starts.

Facundo issued all four of his walks in the first inning to four straight batters, including three with the bases loaded to force in three runs before an out was recorded in the game.

Facundo threw 36 pitches in the first inning, but only 56 over his remaining 5.0 innings.

Facundo retired 13 of the final 14 batters he faced, and 14 of the last 16, including a stretch of 11 straight at one point.

SS Core Jackson (2-for-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI, K) had the first multi-home run game of his professional career with blasts in the third and eight innings. They are his third and fourth homers of the season.

Jackson has reached base in his last five games played, going 7-for-16 (.438) with 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 4 BB.

His two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth put the Renegades in the lead for the first time of the night.

Jackson became the second Renegades batter with a two-homer game this season, joining Kyle West who hit two homers on 5/10 vs Winston-Salem.

LF Josh Moylan (2-for-4, R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) smashed his fifth home run of the year in the bottom of the eighth inning to tie the game at 7-7.

Moylan has hits in four of his last five games played, going 9-for-18 (.500) over the stretch with 3B, 2 HR, 4 RBI.

Moylan is the Renegades all-time leader with 112 RBIs and became the eighth member of the 20-home run club in Renegades history.

1B Kyle West (3-for-4, R, K) grabbed his third three-hit game of the season and his first since 5/12 vs Frederick.

West has hits in seven of his last eight games played, going 10-for-30 (.300) with 4 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB.

West is hitting .324/.370/.588 (22-for-68) with 13 R, 3 2B, 1 3B, 4 HR, 11 RBI, 3 BB, 22 K over his last 18 games (since 5/9).

RF Wilson Rodriguez (2-for-4, R, K) grabbed his first multi-hit game since 5/19 at Brooklyn.

Rodriguez extended his hitting streak to three straight, batting 5-for-11 (.455) across the stretch with HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB.

C Josue Gonzalez (2-for-4, R, BB) had his fourth multi-hit performance of the year, and his first since 5/19 at Brooklyn.

CF Camden Troyer (1-for-4, 2 RBI, K) extended his hitting streak to six straight games.

Troyer is batting 7-for-22 (.318) over the stretch with 3 HR, 4 RBI, 4 R.

2B Kaeden Kent (2-for-5, R, 2B, K) grabbed his first hits of the series.

Kent ended just his second two-game hitless streak of the season with a leadoff double in the bottom of the fifth inning.

RHP Jack Sokol (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K) has not allowed an earned run in nine of his 11 appearances this season, including eight of his last nine.

RHP Andrew Landry (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K) has not allowed a run in six of his last seven outings.

UPCOMING PROBABLE PITCHERS

Game Opponent Time Renegades Starter Opponent Starter

Fri., May 29 Bowling Green Hot Rods 7:05 p.m. RHP Rory Fox (2-3, 5.65 ERA) RHP Jack Kartsonas (2-1, 3.86 ERA)

Sat., May 30 Bowling Green Hot Rods 5:05 p.m. RHP Sean Paul Linan (1-5, 4.18 ERA) TBD

Sun., May 31 Bowling Green Hot Rods 2:05 p.m. LHP Franyer Herrera (2-2, 3.86 ERA) RHP Jose Urbina (2-3, 4.46 ERA)







South Atlantic League Stories from May 28, 2026

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