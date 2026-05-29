Keys Drop Third Game of Series to BlueClaws

Published on May 28, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







LAKEWOOD, NJ - The Frederick Keys fell to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies) in the third game of a six-game series Thursday night, losing by a score of 11-2 at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Despite the Keys cutting their deficit on multiple occasions, the BlueClaws used a four-run bottom of the seventh to pull away from Frederick, as the Keys will look to snap a two-game losing streak Friday night during game four in Lakewood.

Both starting pitchers in Twine Palmer for Frederick and Sam Highfill for Jersey Shore controlled the first two innings, as they combined for eight strikeouts and allowed just one hit apiece to take the game to the third with the Keys and BlueClaws knotted up at zeros apiece.

After both sides went scoreless in the third inning, Jersey Shore brought home three runs in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single and a two-RBI double, giving them a 3-0 advantage entering the fifth in game three of the six-game series.

The Keys got one run back in the top of the sixth on an RBI single from Colin Yeaman, but the BlueClaws responded with three runs in the bottom frame, increasing their advantage to 6-1 approaching the seventh at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Braylin Tavera got the Keys back within four on an RBI single in the top of the seventh, but Jersey Shore put their lead up to eight in the bottom of the seventh with a four-run frame, making it a 10-2 game heading into the eighth on a windy Thursday night.

Jersey Shore added one more run on their tab in the bottom of the eighth, taking the contest into the ninth with the Keys down nine at 11-2, as they looked to finish strong and get some late runs on the road.

The Keys however went down in order in the top of the ninth, as the BlueClaws picked up their second straight win, this one by a score of 11-2 Thursday night.

Game four of the six-game series between the Keys and BlueClaws is set for 7:05 p.m. Friday night at ShoreTown Ballpark, in what will begin the second half of the series on the road.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 28, 2026

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