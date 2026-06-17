Keys Fall in Series Opener to Spartanburgers at Home

Published on June 16, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys fell to the Hub City Spartanburgers (Rangers) Tuesday night in the series opener, losing by a score of 4-0 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Spartanburgers struck first with two runs in the fourth inning and held on to the lead the rest of the night, as the Keys prepare for a doubleheader on Wednesday, trailing 1.5 games of first place with three games left to go in the first half.

After both teams went off the board to begin the night in the first inning, Keys starting pitcher Carson Dorsey faced the minimum in the second inning, taking the contest to the third with the Keys and Spartanburgers knotted up at zero apiece.

Following a scoreless third inning on both sides, Hub City struck first with a two-run top of the fourth inning on a two-RBI triple, giving the visitors a 2-0 lead through four innings of play from the Key City.

The Spartanburgers got one more run on their tap in the top of the fifth on an RBI double, and then finished with one more in the sixth inning on a wild pitch, increasing their advantage to 4-0 heading into the seventh at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

In the seventh, Ryan Cabarcas pitched a 1-2-3 top of the seventh inning of relief, and along with Cabarcas, Brandon Downer followed it up with a scoreless eighth inning of work, allowing the Keys to stay in the contest down by four approaching the ninth in Frederick.

Despite the Keys getting a two-out runner on a triple from Ike Irish, Frederick went scoreless in the bottom of the ninth as the Keys fell to Hub City in game one by a score of 4-0 at Nymeo Field.

The Keys and Spartanburgers meet Wednesday for a doubleheader with the second game being a make-up from a rainout that took place back on April 5 in Spartanburg. First pitch for game one of the doubleheader is set for 5 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Both games will also be seven-inning contests.

Wednesday's game represents Wag Wednesday presented by Mobile Vet Surgery with it also being Guaranteed Win Wednesday courtesy of Musket Ridge Golf Course, meaning if the Keys don't win, fans can exchange their ticket for any Sunday-Thursday non-firework home game.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.