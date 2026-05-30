Carlson Reed Perfect Through Seven in Grasshoppers' Combined No-Hit Victory

Published on May 29, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers combined for a no-hitter in a 4-0 victory over the Hub City Spartanburgers on Friday, May 29, at First National Bank Field. With the win, Greensboro improved to 31-18 on the season while Hub City fell to 25-23.

The Grasshoppers offense was led by catcher Easton Carmicheal, who went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, and one run scored. Yordany De Los Santos added a 2-for-4 performance with a double and a run scored, while Edward Florentino collected a hit and scored a run. Jared Jones drove in Greensboro's other run as the Grasshoppers finished with six hits.

Greensboro broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning when Carmicheal launched a solo home run. The Grasshoppers added two runs in the sixth and another in the seventh to secure the shutout victory.

On the mound, Carlson Reed earned the win and was dominant through seven innings, retiring all 21 batters he faced while striking out seven. Reed carried a perfect game into the eighth inning before retiring the contest. Inmer Lobo and Kyle Larsen combined to complete the no-hitter, with Larsen striking out three over the final 1.1 innings. The trio combined for 10 strikeouts and allowed just three walks.

Hub City starter Caden Scarborough took the loss after allowing one run on two hits over four innings while striking out three.

The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Hub City Spartanburgers tomorrow, May 30, at 6:30PM for Bluey at the Ballpark and Spectacular Fireworks Saturday. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 29, 2026

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