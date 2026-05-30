Greensboro's Pitching Shines as Grasshoppers No-Hit Hub City

Published on May 29, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - There was plenty of excitement surrounding Hub City Friday's contest, as Rangers' No. 2 prospect Caden Scarborough toed the rubber for the first time as a Spartanburger in 2026. However, Greensboro's pitching staff turned out to be the headliner. Three Grasshoppers combined to no-hit the 'Burgers (25-23) in a 4-0 Greensboro (31-18) win.

Carlson Reed dominated Hub City's bats for seven innings, facing the minimum and striking out seven. Inmer Lobo and Kyle Larson combined for the final two innings. The Spartanburgers reached three times, all on walks, against the two relievers.

Scarborough was strong through the first three innings. The right-hander, coming back from surgery to remove a malignant melanoma, retired 12 of the first 13 he faced and struck out three. Greensboro's Easton Carmichael broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth. The Grasshoppers' backstop hit a fastball over the right field fence. Scarborough finished the fourth and then exited the ballgame.

Hub City called on Joe Adametz out of the bullpen. After a scoreless fifth, Greensboro attacked Adametz in the sixth. Three straight singles, including an RBI knock from Carmichael, doubled the Grasshoppers' lead. A fielder's choice later on would plate another. In the seventh, Greensboro scored its final run on a single, a walk and a throwing error.

Down three games to one in the series, Hub City can work its way towards a series split Saturday night at 6:30 p.m ET. The 'Burgers give the baseball to right-handed Ismael Agreda (0-3, 5.13) who will match up against Bryan Mena (1-4, 7.13 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from May 29, 2026

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