Tourists Offense Explodes for 13-8 Win, Snaps Series Skid

Published on May 29, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Asheville is back in the win column. The Tourists erased a four-run first-inning deficit and exploded for 13 runs Friday night, handing the Greenville Drive an 13-8 loss and snapping a three-game losing streak in the series.

Greenville jumped on Asheville starter Parker Smith early. Gerardo Rodriguez doubled to score Enddy Azocar, then Mason White crushed a three-run home run to put the Drive up 4-0 after the first. Smith settled in after that, finishing four innings with those four runs being the only damage, all coming in that opening frame, while striking out six.

The Tourists chipped away starting in the third. Freuddy Batista got Asheville on the board with a solo home run over the replica Green Monster in left field. Then the fourth inning blew the game open. John Garcia started it with a sharp line drive double to center, scoring Kyle Walker and Alejandro Nunez to cut the deficit to one. Later in the frame, Batista singled through the middle to score Garcia, and Justin Thomas Jr. capped the rally with a three-run blast to left-center. Just like that, the Tourists led 7-4.

Eurys Martich came on in relief of Smith and was outstanding, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts to earn his first win of the season.

Asheville kept rolling in the sixth. Chase Call took off for third and the throw from catcher Gerardo Rodriguez sailed wide, allowing Call to come all the way around and score. Then a Jack Moss single brought home Zach Daudet and Thomas Jr. to push the lead to 10-4.

With the game seemingly in hand at 10-5, Greenville made an unusual move, bringing shortstop Mason White, who had homered earlier in the game, in to pitch. The Tourists made him pay. Asheville tacked on three more runs in the ninth off White to go up 13-5. Greenville added three in the bottom of the ninth, but it was too little too late.

Batista was the offensive hero all night, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs, a walk, and three runs scored. Jason Thomas Jr.'s three-run shot ended up being the killshot.

The main issue for Greenville tonight? Errors. The Drive made four big mistakes plating a string of runs down the stretch.

The Tourists improve to 10-38. Greenville falls to 19-28. The two meet again Saturday night at Fluor Field. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 29, 2026

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