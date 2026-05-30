Hot Rods Down Renegades, 13-10, in Offensive Marathon

Published on May 29, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Wappingers Falls, New York - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (35-13) completed a comeback effort, rattling off a franchise-record 10 steals, taking down the Hudson Valley Renegades (22-26) by a score of 13-10 on Friday at Heritage Financial Park in Wappingers Falls, New York.

The Renegades opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning against Hot Rods starter Jack Kartsonas. Kaeden Kent led off with a single and Core Jackson was hit by a pitch. Eric Genter singled to center, scoring Kent, giving the Renegades a 1-0 lead.

Hudson Valley added another run in the bottom of the second against Kartsonas. Cole Gabrielson singled with one out and advanced to third on an error by Emilien Pitre. A throwing error from Kartsonas brought in Gabrielson, making it a 2-0 Hudson Valley lead.

The Hot Rods plated their first run in the top of the third inning against Renegades starter Rory Fox. Adrian Santana and Theo Gillen singled, putting runners on the corners. Flewelling grounded out to the mound, scoring Santana, making it a 2-1 game.

One run came in to score for the Renegades in the bottom of the third off Kartsonas. Kyle West walked and Wilson Rodriguez singled. A double steal put runners at second and third. A passed ball by Flewelling allowed West to score, making it 3-1.

Bowling Green took the lead in the top of the fourth inning against Fox. With two outs, Narciso Polanco blasted a solo homer to right, bringing the score to 3-2. Marshall Toole walked and stole second base. Ryan McCoy singled him home, tying the game at 3-3. Santana walked, and Gillen doubled home McCoy, giving the Hot Rods a 4-3 lead.

Hudson Valley regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth with Kartsonas still on the mound. Kent singled and Jackson walked. Eric Genther hit a three-run homer to right-center, putting Hudson Valley ahead, 6-4.

The Renegades added on three more in the bottom of the sixth against Hot Rods reliever Noah Beal, headlined by a Jackson RBI double, making it 9-4.

A five-run seventh inning tied the game for Bowling Green, using RBI hits from Polanco and Marshall Toole, while Santana and Gillen worked bases-loaded walks, evening the game at 9-9.

In the top of the eighth, Connor Hujsak belted a solo homer to left field, giving the Hot Rods a 10-9 lead. In the bottom half, the Renegades evened the score with a Genther sacrifice fly, tying the game once again, 10-10.

The Hot Rods offense exploded for three more runs in the top of the ninth against the Renegades bullpen. Santana walked, stole second and third, and scored on a wild pitch to take an 11-10 lead. Gillen and Pitre walked, and Hujsak brought both home with a double, giving the Hot Rods a 13-10 lead.

Dominic Niman capped off the game with a scoreless ninth inning, securing a 13-10 victory for Bowling Green.

Niman (2-0) picked up the win, allowing one run on two hits while striking out four over 3.0 frames. Jackson Fristoe (2-2) was given the loss, allowing two runs on no hits while failing to record an out.

The Hot Rods and Renegades play the penultimate game of the series on Saturday with a 4:05 PM CT first pitch at Heritage Financial Park. Bowling Green's starter is to be determined and will face Hudson Valley RHP Sean Paul Linan (1-5, 4.18).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 29, 2026

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