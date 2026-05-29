Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on May 29, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Jack is Back on the Bump... Jack Kartsonas joined Bowling Green on May 5. He came to Bowling Green after four appearances with the Double-A Montgomery Biscuits, logging a 2.12 ERA over 17.0 frames. With the Hot Rods, Kartsonas has started four games, going 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA. He has logged seven strikeouts in three of his four starts with Bowling Green, including his last time out against the Asheville Tourists on May 24. Kartsonas is one of five Hot Rods starters to go 6.0 innings in a game this year, tossing 6.0 solid innings against the Greenville Drive on May 12.

Connecting with Success... Bowling Green is 18-1 this season when they outhit their opponents. The Hot Rods only loss when gathering more hits than their opponents came in a 12-10 loss to the Greenville Drive on May 17 in South Carolina. Bowling Green experiences success when the hits come early too, building up a 20-5 record when they score first.

Winner Winner... The Hot Rods have gotten off to their best start in franchise history, going 34-13 over the first 47 games. They are tied for second place across the MiLB, equal with the Fredericksburg Nationals, Single-A for the Washington Nationals. The Eugene Emeralds, High-A for the San Francisco Giants, lead all of Minor League Baseball with 36 wins to start the season.

Masterful in May... Emilien Pitre has experienced an offensive resurgence in the month of May. Over 21 games, the infielder is 24-for-67 (.358) with seven doubles, one triple, two homers, and 20 RBI. During the month, Pitre has raised his average from .189 to a season-high .277. He has logged six of his nine multi-hit performances this month.

Santana's Streak... Adrian Santana has reached base safely in his last 18 games. Since May 7, Santana has hit .321 (25-for-78) with two doubles, one triple, and two homers while logging 10 RBI. This is the longest on-base streak of the year for Santana, beating out a 17-game streak earlier this season between April 3 and April 28. He has also hit safely in his last seven games, the second-longest active streak in the SAL, trailing Leandro Arias (10) of the Frederick Keys.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 29, 2026

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