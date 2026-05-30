Claws Roll to 8-3 Win on Beach Badgers Night in ShoreTown
Published on May 29, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws, playing as the ShoreTown Beach Badgers, rolled to their third straight win, 8-3 over Frederick on Friday night.
Keaton Anthony, Devin Saltiban, Nick Biddison, and Brock Vradenburg all had two hits for Jersey Shore.
The BlueClaws took the lead in the first inning on a bases loaded groundout by Manolfi Jimenez. Luis Vasquez, however, gave the Keys the lead in the second with a two out, two run double.
Jersey Shore, however, responded with two run double from Trent Farquhar to take a 3-2 lead.
Joel Dragoo added a two run double for Jersey Shore in the fourth. The BlueClaws added runs in the fifth on a SAC fly from Keaton Anthony and in the sixth on an RBI double from Devin Saltiban.
BlueClaws starter Mavis Graves gave up two runs in 4.2 innings while striking out six. Camron Hill got the last six outs for the BlueClaws in the win.
The teams continue their series on Saturday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Luke Gabrysh starts for Jersey Shore.
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