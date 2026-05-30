5/30/29 Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on May 30, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







One to Go... Bowling Green is looking to win their seventh series of the season with a victory on Saturday. The Hot Rods have recorded a majority of their wins at home, including five series victories. Bowling Green captured their first series win away from Bowling Green Ballpark against the Greenville Drive, taking five of six games between May 12 and May 17. Overall this season, the Hot Rods have won one series on the road while splitting the other two.

If I had a Nickel... For the second time this season, the Hot Rods set a franchise record for steals in a game, swiping 10 bags on Friday night. Theo Gillen stole four, Adrian Santana and Marshall Toole swiped two, while Aidan Smith and Ryan McCoy each collected one steal. The previous record was set on May 15 in Greenville against the Drive, steal nine bases at Fluor Field.

Gillen Gets Bases... Along with the franchise-record 10 team steals on Friday, Theo Gillen also put his name in the record book. Gillen's four steals in a game ties a franchise record. The last time it was done was June 29, 2025, by Mac Horvath in Asheville against the Tourists. The first Hot Rods baserunner to log four steals in a game came on May 11, 2011, by future Major Leaguer Kevin Kiermaier.

Fantastic Four... Connor Hujsak collected his second four-hit game of the year on Friday. There has only been three games where a Hot Rods hitter has logged four hits, Hujsak twice, and Theo Gillen once. Bowling Green's record is five hits in a game, happening eight times, most recently by Ryan Cermak on June 5, 2024 against the Asheville Tourists.

Santana's Streak... Adrian Santana has reached base safely in his last 19 games. Since May 7, Santana has hit .321 (26-for-81) with two doubles, one triple, and two homers while logging 11 RBI. This is the longest on-base streak of the year for Santana, beating out a 17-game streak earlier this season between April 3 and April 28. He has also hit safely in his last eight games, the second-longest active streak in the SAL, trailing Leandro Arias (10) of the Frederick Keys.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 30, 2026

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