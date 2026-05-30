We Have a Wiener! Voit and Bay go back-to-back as Coney Island Franks down Wilmington, 8-1

Published on May 30, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Behind back-to-back home runs from 2B Mitch Voit and RF John Bay, the Cyclones, playing as the Coney Island Franks as part of Weenie Weekend, downed the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 8-1 on Saturday afternoon. With the win, Brooklyn clinches at worst a series split against the Nationals farm club.

Voit clobbered his second homer of the week to center. The solo shot gave Brooklyn a 7-0 lead at the time. The home run marked the 6th of the season for the Mets 2025 first rounder out of Michigan. One batter later, Bay whacked a solo shot to left for his 7th of the year to give Brooklyn its 8th and final run of the day.

Seven of nine Cyclones recorded at least one hit, while eight of nine reached base safely. Three Brooklyn batters enjoyed multi-hit performances, including CF Yonatan Henriquez, who was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles.

Six different Brooklyn arms combined to hold Wilmington to only one run on five hits. RHP Irving Cota excelled in his return from the IL. The righty tossed 3.0 shutout innings, allowing just one hit while walking only one batter. RHP Tanner Witt also contributed 2.0 scoreless frames, recording six strikeouts without allowing a hit

For the third time this week, Brooklyn got on the board in the 1st inning. After Voit popped out, Bay was hit by a pitch for the 11th time this season. He'd take 2nd on a throwing error, before stealing 3rd. Then, C Ronald Hernandez drove him in on an RBI groundout to 3rd base.

The 'Clones doubled their lead in the 2nd. After Henriquez started the frame with a double, he'd come around to score two batters later on an RBI base hit from LF J.T. Benson.

Brooklyn put together their biggest offensive frame in the 3rd. A single and a walk from Voit and Bay started the frame, before C Daiverson Gutierrez was hit by a pitch following a strikeout to load the bases. Henriquez laced a single to right, extending the lead to 3-0. One batter later, SS Colin Houck followed suit with a single of his own to drive in another.

Leading 4-0 with only one out and the bases still loaded, Benson roped a two-run single to left to break open the ballgame at 6-0.

One inning later, Voit and Bay went back-to-back to push the lead to 8-0.

Wilmington did scratch one across in the 6th to spoil the shutout though, courtesy of an RBI single from 3B Angel Feliz. That said, the Blue Rocks did not scratch anything across the rest of the way.

The Cyclones can snatch a series victory for the first time this season on Sunday afternoon as Weenie Weekend continues at 2:00. LHP Daviel Hurtado (0-0, 0.00 ERA) projects to make his second start of the week, against Wilmington's RHP Alexander Meckley (0-1, 11.57 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from May 30, 2026

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