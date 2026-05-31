Renegades Toppled by Bowling Green

Published on May 30, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell to the Bowling Green Hot Rods 10-6 at Heritage Financial Park on Saturday night. The Hot Rods clinched a victory in the six-game series with the win.

Hudson Valley scored first for a second time in the series, but didn't score a run from innings four through eight. Bowling Green scored at least one run in each inning from the second to the sixth.

Renegades pitchers have allowed 10-or-more runs in three times in the series. The Renegades have only allowed 10-or-more runs in two other games this season.

Hudson Valley hitters did not get on base from innings five through seven. Hot Rods pitchers retired 11 Renegades in order across the stretch with seven strike outs.

The Renegades are averaging 6.4 runs scored per game this series, but they are allowing 9.4 runs per game.

Renegades pitching has an 8.20 ERA this series with 25 walks. Starters have an 8.27 ERA, and relievers have an 8.14 ERA.

Renegades pitching struck out 12 Hot Rods after striking out single-digit batters in each of the previous two games.

The Renegades move to 1-4 against the Hot Rods and 11-18 overall at Heritage Financial Park this season. They have lost 10 of their last 11 home games.

SS Kaeden Kent (2-for-5, K, SB) has multiple hits in each of the Renegades' last three games.

Kent is 7-for-14 (.500) over the stretch with after starting the series 0-for-7 across the first two games.

Kent stole his 14th base of the season. He didn't steal any in 2025 with the Renegades, and he only stole seven bases in college across three seasons.

LF Wilson Rodriguez (1-for-4, 2 R, 3B, 3 K) ripped his second triple of the season in the bottom of the third inning.

Rodriguez has hits in five straight games, going 7-for-20 (.350) across the stretch with 2 R, 3B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB.

C Josue Gonzalez (2-for-3, R, RBI, BB, K) extended his hitting streak to three straight games.

Gonzalez is 5-for-9 (.556) with 3 R, RBI, 2 BB over the stretch.

This is Gonzalez's third hitting streak of at least three games, and his first since the end of April.

2B Roderick Arias (1-for-4, R, RBI, K) has gotten on base in eight of his last nine games

Arias is 6-for-30 (.200) over the stretch with HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB, HBP.

3B Enmanuel Tejeda (1-for-3, HR, R, 3 RBI, HBP) smashed his second home run of the season in the top of the first inning.

Tejeda has hits in his last three games, going 3-for-11 (.273) with HBP.

1B Josh Moylan (1-for-4, HR, R, RBI, 2 K) hit two balls 106+ mph off his bat on Saturday night.

Moylan grabbed his sixth home run of the season and his second of the series.

Moylan has hits in three of his last four games, going 6-for-12 (.500) with 2B, 2 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI, 5 K.

The home run was the 21st of Moylan's Renegades career, moving him into a tie with Omar Martinez for seventh-most in Renegades history.

RHP Hansel Rincon (1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K) has not allowed a run to score in five of his last six outings.

RHP Brandon Decker (1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K) came in with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the eighth and retired Connor Hujsak to end the inning.

Decker has not allowed a run to score in four of his last five appearances.

UPCOMING PROBABLE PITCHERS

Game Opponent Time Renegades Starter Opponent Starter

Sun., May 31 Bowling Green Hot Rods 2:05 p.m. LHP Franyer Herrera (2-2, 3.86 ERA) RHP Jose Urbina (2-3, 4.46 ERA)







South Atlantic League Stories from May 30, 2026

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