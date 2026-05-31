Grasshoppers Top Spartanburgers, 8-4

Published on May 30, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Hub City Spartanburgers, 8-4, on Saturday, May 30. With the victory, Greensboro improved to 32-18 on the season, while Hub City fell to 25-24. The Grasshoppers outhit the Spartanburgers 8-7 and committed one error in the contest.

Infielder Carlos Caro paced the Greensboro offense, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Infielder Tony Blanco Jr. added a 2-for-4 performance with a double and a run scored. Brian Sanchez also collected two hits, while Wyatt Sanford and Murf Gray each contributed a hit for the Grasshoppers.

Hub City was led offensively by catcher Malcolm Moore, who finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Additional hits for the Spartanburgers came from Yeison Morrobel, Luke Hanson, Maxton Martin, Paxton Kling, and Gleider Figuereo.

Right-handed pitcher Bryan Mena made the start for Greensboro and earned the victory, improving to 2-4 on the season. Mena struck out three over his outing, allowing four hits, three unearned runs, and three walks. Victor Cabreja recorded his second hold of the year in relief.

Right-handed pitcher Ismael Agreda started for Hub City and was charged with the loss, dropping to 0-4 on the season. Agreda struck out six over five innings while surrendering four hits, six earned runs, and four walks.

The Grasshoppers finish up their home series against the Hub City Spartanburgers tomorrow, May 31, at 2:00PM for Family Funday Sunday To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 30, 2026

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