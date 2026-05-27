Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on May 27, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Long Ball Leader... Connor Husjak helped the Hot Rods secure a 7-6 victory over the Renegades on Tuesday with a two-run homer in the eighth inning. The home run was the 13th for Husjak in 2026, leading all Hot Rods hitters. He is currently tied for third in the SAL for home runs, trailing only Caleb Bonemer (15) of Winston-Salem and Jason Schiavone (17) of Asheville. Schiavone was called up to Double-A Corpus Christi in the Houston Astros organization on May 19.

Triple Take... Bowling Green logged two RBI triples in the win on Tuesday. Adrian Santana collected his first, while Narciso Polanco hit his third of the season. The Hot Rods have two of the best triples hitters in the SAL this season. Both Theo Gillen and Polanco are tied for second in the league with three triples. Devin Saltiban for the Jersey Shore BlueClaws leads the way with four.

Hello, Old Friends... The Hot Rods make their first trip to Hudson Valley since winning the SAL Championship on September 18, 2024. The two teams are 7-6 across four series dating back to 2023. Although the sample size is small, the teams have been familiar with each other since the Hot Rods inaugural season in 2009. Hudson Valley was the Tampa Bay Rays Class-A short-season affiliate from 1996-2020. The Renegades switched affiliate, joining the New York Yankees organization after the cancelled 2020 season.

Adrian at it Again... Shortstop Adrian Santana experienced a strong series against the Asheville Tourists last week. Santana was 8-for-20 (.400) with his second homer of the year while driving in five RBI. Santana's second home run of the season ties a career-high, evening the two homers he blasted during the 2025 season in Bowling Green.

Maintaining the Margin... Coming into Wednesday, Bowling Green has built up a 6.5 game lead in the SAL South. The Hot Rods have used a five-game win streak, including winning nine of the last 10 games, to build up the lead. Bowling Green has the best home record in the SAL, going 21-5 at Bowling Green Ballpark. They also boast the second-best run differential in the SAL, outscoring opponents by 58 runs this season, trailing only Frederick who has outscored their opponents by 81 runs.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 27, 2026

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