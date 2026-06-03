BlueClaws to Welcome 9-Millionth Fan on Friday

Published on June 3, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws are excited to welcome their 9-millionth fan through the gates of ShoreTown Ballpark on Friday night!

"This is the perfect addition to our 25th Anniversary Season," said BlueClaws General Manager Bob McLane. "It's a real tribute to the great fans that we are so fortunate to have and the amazing support we have received over the years from the Jersey Shore community."

Gates open at 6:00 pm on Friday and there will be post-game fireworks as part of Girl Scout Family Night, presented by the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore.

The 9-millionth fan will receive the following:

A Ceremonial First Pitch on Friday

A 9-Millionth Fan Jersey

9 Tickets to every remaining BlueClaws home game in 2026

25 tickets donated to 9 charities of the winner's choice

250 boardwalk tickets

Kristen Palmer of Holmdel became the BlueClaws 8-millionth fan in 2022.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 3, 2026

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