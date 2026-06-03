Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on June 3, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Stealing with the Best... The Hot Rods have swiped 130 stolen bases this year, making them the best base-stealing team in High-A. They have only been caught 24 times in 154 attempts, coming out a a successful 84% on steals. The 130 stolen bases are also third amongst all Minor League teams, trailing only the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (159) and the Lake Elsinore Storm (148).

No Whiffs, No Worries... The Rays No. 12 prospect Caden Bodine has shown incredible discipline at the plate in 2026. Since joining the Hot Rods on May 19, he has homered three times while striking out twice. Between High-A and Single-A, Bodine has played 44 games. During that span, he struck out just eight times with eight homers across 174 at-bats. Bodine has the least number of strikeouts for players who have played 40 or more games across the MiLB.

Three is Company... The Bowling Green lineup currently has three active double-digit game on-base streaks. Adrian Santana leads the way, reaching base safely in his last 21 games. Nathan Flewelling has found his way on base in each of his last 14 games, while Marshall Toole has strung together 13 games. Toole has reached base in 13 of the 14 games he has played in Bowling Green since his promotion to High-A on May 12.

First Time in a Long Time... Bowling Green continues their longest road trip of the season in Wilmington, Delaware. This is the first series between the Blue Rocks and Hot Rods since May of 2024, with the series ending in a split at Bowling Green Ballpark. This series is just the second time in franchise history that the Hot Rods have made a trip to Frawley Stadium, with the last trip coming in 2021. Bowling Green took four games out of six, with future major leaguers Taj Bradley, Greg Jones, and Curtis Mead all in the lineup.

Have a Series, Hujsak... Connor Hujsak showed out over his five appearances in Hudson Valley. He hit .391 (9-for-23) with one double, three homers, and nine RBI. During the series, he increased his team-leading home run total to 15. Hujsak's 15 long balls have him tied for second in the SAL along with Caleb Bonemer of Winston-Salem, with both hitters trailing Jason Schiavone (17). Schiavone hit 17 homers across 35 games for the Asheville Tourists before receiving a promotion to Double-A on May 19.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 3, 2026

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