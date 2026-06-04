Keys Win Fourth Straight Game in Commanding Home Victory over Renegades

Published on June 3, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys earned their fourth straight win Wednesday night in the second game of six against the Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) winning by a score of 10-3 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys used a five-run bottom of the third inning and a four-run bottom of the eighth frame to take down the Renegades for the second straight night, as Frederick currently sits a game and a half ahead in first place in the South Atlantic League North Division standings.

Frederick brought home the night's first run of the night courtesy of a solo homer from Douglas Hodo III, putting the Keys ahead 1-0 through an inning of play on Wednesday night.

Hudson Valley however roared back for three runs in the top of the second on a three-run homer, giving the visitors a 3-1 lead going into the third in game two of the six-game series.

In the bottom of the third, two 2-RBI base hits from Wehiwa Aloy and Ike Irish gave Frederick four runs in the frame, with a Renegades error bringing home Irish from third to hand the Keys a 6-3 advantage approaching the fourth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

After both sides went scoreless in the bottom of the fourth, Twine Palmer worked a scoreless top of the fifth, keeping the Keys ahead by three heading into the sixth in the Key City.

Following the Keys and Renegades going off the board in the sixth inning, Palmer recorded a third scoreless frame of relief during the top of the seventh, taking the game to the eighth with the home team in Frederick up by three entering the eighth at home.

The Keys added four more runs in the bottom of the eighth with the runs coming in off a Renegades error, an RBI single from Ryan Stafford, an RBI double from Enrique Bradfield Jr., and another RBI base knock from Aloy. This put the lead at seven for the Keys at 10-3 heading into the ninth, with Palmer aiming to close it out to finish the night.

Palmer capped off his fifth inning of work with a 1-2-3 top of the ninth inning, handing Frederick its fourth straight win and their second as part of the homestand by a score of 10-3.

Game three of the series between the Keys and Renegades is set for 7 p.m. Thursday night at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, in what remains the last regular season series of the 2026 campaign between the two sides.

Thursday's game represents Mental Health Awareness Night presented by the Mental Health Association of Frederick County along with Taphouse Tuesday. Local craft breweries will be available on display in the 4 1/2 Innings Taphouse down the third base concourse.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.