Pitching Dominates in Hot Rods 3-1 Win over Blue Rocks

Published on June 3, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Wilmington, Delaware - Dominic Niman tossed 4.0 shutout frames in his first start of the season, while early runs from the offense vaulted the Bowling Green Hot Rods (38-14) to a 3-1 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks (26-26) on Wednesday at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington, Delaware.

Bowling Green opened the scoring in the top of the first against Wilmington starter Riley Maddox. Adrian Santana reached and advanced to second on a dropped third strike. Theo Gillen singled and stole second base, putting runners on second and third. Caden Bodine brought in Santana on a groundout, and Gillen scored on a balk, giving Bowling Green a 2-0 lead.

The Hot Rods brought in another run in the top of the sixth inning against Blue Rocks reliever Aaron Shortridge. With one out, Emilien Pitre reached on an infield single. Aidan Smith advanced Pitre to second with a groundout to first. Narciso Polanco hustled out an infield single, and Pitre came in to score from second, increasing the advantage to 3-0.

Wilmington brought in their first run in the bottom of the ninth inning against Bowling Green reliever Jacob Kmatz. Ronny Cruz connected with a one-out double and scored on an Ethan Petry RBI single. Wilmington loaded the bases, but couldn't find more offense, ending the game in a 3-1 Bowling Green victory.

Kaleb Corbett (2-0) received the win, tossing 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out one. Maddox (3-5) was given the loss, surrendering two runs on three hits over 5.0 frames, walking two and striking out six. Kmatz (5) earned the save, allowing one run on four hits, walking one and striking out four over 2.0 innings.

The Hot Rods and Blue Rocks play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday with a 5:35 PM CT first pitch at Frawley Stadium. Bowling Green will send out RHP Jack Kartsonas (2-1, 4.91) against Wilmington RHP Yoel Tejada Jr. (1-3, 4.82).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 3, 2026

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