National Grid Most Reliable Player for May Voting Opens

Published on June 3, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn, N.Y. - Starting on Wednesday, June 3, through Wednesday, June 17, fans will be able to vote for the Brooklyn Cyclones' Most Reliable Player for May.

Among the four (4) candidates to choose from are:

Channing AUSTIN (RHP)

2-0, 0.83 ERA, 4 GS, 21.2 IP, 10 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 HB, 9 BB, 30 K, 1 GDP, .133 BAA

Austin led the Brooklyn pitching staff during May, posting a perfect 2-0 record with a microscopic 0.83 ERA (2 ER in 21.2 IP) over four starts. The Prospect Lefferts Gardens native struck out a career-high 10 over 4.1 innings on May 8 at Bowling Green and twirled a career-best 6.2 innings of one-hit shutout ball, striking out eight, to earn the win in his final High-A start on May 20 vs. Hudson Valley. Austin was promoted to Double-A Binghamton on May 26.

John BAY (OF)

25 G, 22x93, .237/.324/.484/.808, 22 R, 12 XBH, 5 HR, 16 RBI, 9 BB, 30 SO, 7/8 SB, 3 HBP

Bay continued to pace the Cyclones offense during the season's second month. The 25-year-old led the team in hits (22), runs (22), doubles (6), home runs (5), and RBI (16), and was tied for the team lead in stolen bases (7). Bay's 22 runs scored were also tied for fifth in the South Atlantic League for the month.

Ronald HERNANDEZ (C)

22 G, 20x76, .263/.371/.461/.832, 10 R, 6 XBH, 4 HR, 11 RBI, 11 BB, 27 K, 7/8 SB, 2 HBP

Hernandez composed one of the best months of his Cyclones career in May. The 22-year-old slashed .263/.371/.461/.832 in 22 games with six extra-base hits, four home runs, and 11 RBI. Hernandez led all Brooklyn hitters in batting average (.263) and OPS (.832) in May (min. 50 PA). The Caracas, Venezuela native punctuated his month with his second career multi-home run game, blasting a pair of solo shots, on May 10 at Bowling Green. Hernandez also tied the Cyclones' single-game stolen base record, swiping four bags, on May 24 vs. Hudson Valley.

Hunter HODGES (RHP)

0-0, 0.00 ERA, 9 G, 1 HLD, 1/1 SV, 11.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 HB, 4 BB, 20 K, .103 BAA

Hodges dominated out of the Cyclones bullpen in May. The Wilmington, N.C. native surrendered only one unearned run on four hits over 11.2 innings for a spotless 0.00 ERA. Hodges issued just four walks and punched out 20 hitters over nine relief appearances. The 23-year-old earned his first save of the season to close out a combined one-hit shutout on May 2 vs. Frederick.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 3, 2026

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