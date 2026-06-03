Wolkow Delivers Late Thunder in Dash Victory

Published on June 2, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - After Hub City broke a scoreless tie in the top of the eighth, George Wolkow launched a two-run home run to right field in the bottom half, lifting the Winston-Salem Dash (31-21) to a 2-1 victory over the Hub City Spartanburgers (25-26) on Tuesday night at Truist Stadium.

For seven innings, runs were nowhere to be found. Then, in the span of a few pitches, Wolkow changed everything.

The game unfolded as a classic pitchers' duel from the opening pitch.

Dash starter Mason Adams tossed three scoreless innings before a parade of Winston-Salem relievers kept Hub City off the board through seven innings. Meanwhile, Spartanburg starter Enrique Segura and the Hub City bullpen matched them nearly pitch for pitch, holding the Dash hitless until the sixth inning.

Winston-Salem's best early opportunity came in the sixth. Caleb Bonemer doubled and advanced to third with one out, while Wolkow and Kyle Lodise both walked to load the bases. However, Hub City escaped the jam and kept the game scoreless.

The Spartanburgers finally broke through in the eighth. After Chandler Pollard walked and stole second, a throwing error helped move him into scoring position before Yeison Morrobel lined an RBI single to right, giving Hub City a 1-0 lead.

That advantage lasted only a few minutes.

Ely Brown opened the bottom of the eighth with a walk and advanced to second on a groundout. Two batters later, Wolkow jumped on the first pitch he saw and drove it over the wall in right field, turning a one-run deficit into a 2-1 Winston-Salem lead.

The Dash bullpen made sure it held up.

Garrett Wright recorded the final out of the eighth before Pierce George closed the door in the ninth, preserving the victory after Winston-Salem managed just two hits all night.

Sometimes, one swing is all it takes. On Tuesday, Wolkow's was the only one that mattered.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 2, 2026

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