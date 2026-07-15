Burrowes Named South Atlantic League Player of the Week

Published on July 15, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







Minor League Baseball announced on Tuesday that Ryan Burrowes has won South Atlantic League Player of the Week for his efforts against the Ashveille Tourists from July 7 through July 12. The White Sox no. 28 prospect joins Colby Shelton, Caleb Bonemer, and George Wolkow as the fourth Winston-Salem Dash player to win the award in 2026.

Across a six-game stretch last week, Burrowes went 11-26 (.423) at the plate, scoring ten runs, and logging six runs batted in. The 21-year-old product of Panama also hit four home runs and a double, walked five times, and stole five bases. Winston-Salem split last week's series with Asheville and remains competitive for first place in the second half standings of the South Atlantic League South Division.

Burrowes has stood out as one of the most dynamic players on the Dash roster this season, boasting an ability to play nearly anywhere in the infield or outfield. His speed, electricity and extra-base power have made interchangeable at any spot in the daily lineup and allowed him to build upon his solid foundation in a continuously growing Chicago White Sox farm system.

Fans can soon catch Burrowes and other White Sox top prospects in action from July 21 through the 26 as the Dash host the Greensboro Grasshoppers in a six-game set from Truist Stadium.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 15, 2026

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