BlueClaws Fall 5-3 on Sunday to Brooklyn

Published on June 7, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Brooklyn rallied from 3-0 down to top the BlueClaws 5-3 on Sunday and take five of six, including the final four, from the BlueClaws at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The BlueClaws and Cyclones now have identical 22-35 records on the season.

Jersey Shore took an early 3-0 lead. Pedro Leon homered leading off the bottom of the first inning. It was his first with the BlueClaws and third on his current minor league rehab assignment.

Leon then hit a two run triple into right field that fell between two fielders that pushed the Jersey Shore lead to 3-0.

Daiverson Gutierrez then helped tie the game for Brooklyn. He hit a SAC fly in the third inning for their first run and then a two run double in the fifth.

The Cyclones took the lead in the sixth on RBI singles from Mitch Voit and Corey Colins off reliever Brandon Beckel.

BlueClaws starter Reese Dutton gave up three runs, two earned, in 4.2 innings of work and took the loss.

Cyclones starter Noah Hall went five innings, allowing three runs on three hits with five walks and six strikeouts. The Brooklyn bullpen - Justin Armbreuster, Bryce Jenkins, Juan Arnaud, and Parker Carlson - retired all 12 BlueClaws they faced with eight strikeouts.

Pedro Leon had two of the three BlueClaws hits and all three RBIs.

The BlueClaws are off Monday and head to Hudson Valley to start a six game series on Tuesday.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 7, 2026

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