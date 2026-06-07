Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on June 7, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Series Secured... With a 5-2 win on Saturday, the Hot Rods locked up their eighth series victory of the season. Bowling Green has yet to lose a series, winning eight while splitting twice. Saturday marked the 40th overall win this season for the Hot Rods, tied for the most in the MiLB. They are even with the Fredericksburg Nationals, both reaching 40 with a Saturday victory, but the Hot Rods have the best record at 40-15.

Sensational Seven... Caden Bodine has recorded an RBI in seven consecutive games. The catcher has logged each of his first 14 RBI during this seven-game span. Over this stretch, Bodine is10-for-28 (.357) with one double and three homers. On May 30 against the Hudson Valley, Bodine drove in six runs, the most by a Hot Rods hitter this season. Bodine was the 12th player in franchise history to log six or more RBI in a single game.

Four is the Number... The Hot Rods magic number to clinch a first-half postseason spot is four. Bowling Green holds a 7.5 game lead over the Winston-Salem Dash in the SAL South Division. Any combination of four Hot Rods wins or Dash losses will secure Bowling Green a first-half title.

Swiper Keeps Swiping... In 2026, the Hot Rods have logged the top four base-stealing games in franchise history. The Hot Rods set the franchise record on May 29 in Hudson Valley with 10 swipes against the Renegades. Bowling Green logged nine stolen bases on May 14 against the Drive, second-most. The Hot Rods have recorded eight steals four times in team history, including April 16 against Greenville and June 4 against Wilmington.

Jumping for June... Emilien Pitre enjoyed May, finishing last month with a .338 average (26-for-77) with seven doubles, one triple, two homers, and 22 RBI. His momentum has carried through the first four games of June. Pitre has started 8-for-18 with one double, one triple, and four RBI. Since the beginning of May, Pitre has raised his batting average from .189 to .291 coming into Sunday.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 7, 2026

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