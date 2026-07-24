White Sox Pitcher Drew Thorpe to Continue Rehab Assignment with the Dash

Published on July 24, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Chicago White Sox right-handed pitcher Drew Thorpe is scheduled to continue his Major League rehab assignment with the Winston-Salem Dash and start Friday night against the Greensboro Grasshoppers at Truist Stadium.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Thorpe, 25, is working his way back from Tommy John surgery performed in April 2025. He officially began a rehab assignment with the Arizona Complex League White Sox on July 18 before advancing to Winston-Salem.

The right-hander made his Major League debut with Chicago during the 2024 season, posting a 3-3 record and 5.48 ERA across nine starts. During one stretch from June 22 through July 21, Thorpe worked at least six innings in five consecutive starts while allowing two earned runs or fewer in each outing.

Thorpe was acquired by the White Sox from the San Diego Padres in March 2024 as part of the trade that sent right-hander Dylan Cease to San Diego. Before reaching the Major Leagues, Thorpe was regarded as one of the top pitching prospects in baseball and was named MLB Pipeline's Pitching Prospect of the Year following a dominant 2023 season.

Originally selected by the New York Yankees in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Cal Poly, Thorpe was traded to San Diego as part of the blockbuster deal involving Juan Soto before joining the White Sox organization three months later.

Friday's appearance will mark Thorpe's first game with the Dash as he continues his progression back toward the Major Leagues.

The Dash continue their six-game series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers through Sunday at Truist Stadium. Tickets for Friday's game and all remaining Dash home games are available at WSDash.com or by calling (336) 714-2287.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the South Atlantic League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.







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