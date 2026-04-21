Homestand Preview - April 28-May3rd

Published on April 21, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws are back home on Tuesday, April 28th for a series with the Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees).

Homestand Rundown

Tuesday, April 28th

6:35 pm First Pitch

Wednesday, April 29th

6:35 pm First Pitch

Thursday, April 30th

6:35 pm First Pitch

Thirsty Thursday, presented by 95.9 WRAT & Coors Light (more here on Thirsty Thursday Club)

Friday, May 1st

6:35 pm First Pitch

Mental Health Awareness Night (call Jim McNamara at 732-901-7000 ext 176 for participation inquiries)

Saturday, May 2nd

4:05 pm First Pitch

Buster's Birthday & Touch-Some-Trucks Day (vehicles will be out and around the concourse and plaza for exploration, and Buster's mascot friends will be here too to celebrate his birthday)

Sunday, May 3rd

1:05 pm First Pitch

Monmouth County Day ($5 tickets available when purchasing through this link and using MOCO26 as the promo code).

BlueClaws Kids Club (presented by Casino Pier & Breakwater Beach) members eat free thanks to Sabrett.

Silver Sluggers Eat Free (presented by Association Advisors NJ)

In Addition...

Kids Run the Bases, presented by RWJBarnabas Health, follows games on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday!

We can't wait to see you back in ShoreTown!







South Atlantic League Stories from April 21, 2026

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