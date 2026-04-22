Claws Drop Series Opener 4-1 in Bowling Green

Published on April 21, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







BOWLING GREEN, KY - Four Hot Rods pitchers combined to hold the BlueClaws to just one hit as Bowling Green took the first game of their series with Jersey Shore 4-1 on Tuesday.

The BlueClaws fell to 9-6 on the season, still tied for the best start in club history through 15 games. Bowling Green improved to 10-6.

Narciso Polanco opened the scoring with a solo home run off BlueClaws starter Mavis Graves in the second inning.

The BlueClaws tied the game on a Brady Day fielder's choice in the second, but another Hot Rods home run, this time a two run shot from Theo Gillen, put Bowling Green up 3-1.

Graves came out after four innings, allowing three runs on three hits with six strikeouts. He has 20 strikeouts in his first 11 innings this season.

Adrian Santana pushed the Hot Rods lead to 4-1 on a SAC fly off Juan Amarante in the seventh inning.

Kodey Shojinaga had the BlueClaws lone hit.

Hot Rods starter Garrett Gainey went 4.1 innings of hitless ball, fanning seven. Andres Galan got the win with 2.2 innings of scoreless relief.

Rehabbing right-hander Michael Mercado threw a scoreless fifth for Jersey Shore.

The teams play a 12:05 pm EST game on Wednesday. RHP Ryan Degges starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 21, 2026

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