Now on Sale: VIP Boardwalk Bundle Tickets for Bluey on May 16th

Published on April 20, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Bluey is coming to ShoreTown Ballpark on Saturday, May 16th and now fans can get a VIP Boardwalk Bundle ticket and the chance to meet Bluey!

What You'll Get

You'll receive the following:

A reserve seat for the May 16th game, which starts at 4:05 pm (gates open at 3:00 pm).

A VIP Pass to meet Bluey, who will be meeting and posing for photos with fans on the concourse in intervals throughout the game.

A hot dog, soda, and novelty ice cream.

Anything Else?

The BlueClaws also have VIP Picnic Tickets available.

There will be a private VIP Meet & Greet with Bluey from either 2:15 pm to 2:45 pm or from 3:15 pm to 3:45 pm (timing TBA). Fans that purchase the VIP Picnic ticket will receive early entrance to the ballpark beginning at 2:00 pm that day, one hour earlier than the general public.

Picnic tickets include a two hour all-you-can-eat buffet, which runs from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm. The buffet includes hot dogs, hamburgers, BBQ chicken, mac-and-cheese, cookies, soda, and water. Buyers also receive one round of mini golf from the BlueClaws Mini Golf presented by SAVEGREEN® by New Jersey Natural Gas, and four boardwalk game vouchers for the InVision Eyecare Boardwalk.

Order VIP Picnic tickets online.

Quantities of both tickets are limited. For more information, click here or email TJ Palazzo at tpalazzo@blueclaws.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 20, 2026

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